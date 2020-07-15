Water outages across town as upgrades take place

EMERALD’S water supply will be temporarily switched off as upgrades are carried out across the region.

About seven Emerald streets will be impacted as contractor Goodline completes replacement works on water hydrants and valves.

The streets impacted are Opal Street, Riverview Street, Roberts Street, Palm Place, Campbell Street, Gene Street and Park Avenue.

The works will take place until July 22, with water outages between 10pm and 4am, lasting up to two and a half hours.

Contact Central Highlands Region Council’s customer service centre on 1300 242 686 with any questions or concerns.