Water pipes left in plain view when police arrived

THREE water pipes sitting in plain sight when police attended a disturbance has left a Koongal resident with $300 in fines.

Kyle John Turner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Elyssha Geddes said police attended a Dawbarn St, Koongal, residence at 1pm on December 5 for a disturbance and located the three pipes sitting on a television cabinet in Turner's bedroom.

She said Turner told police the pipes belonged to a previous housemate but he was aware they were in the house.

Turner was ordered to pay $250 and no conviction was recorded.