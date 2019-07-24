Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Water pipes left in plain view when police arrived

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE water pipes sitting in plain sight when police attended a disturbance has left a Koongal resident with $300 in fines.

Kyle John Turner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Elyssha Geddes said police attended a Dawbarn St, Koongal, residence at 1pm on December 5 for a disturbance and located the three pipes sitting on a television cabinet in Turner's bedroom.

She said Turner told police the pipes belonged to a previous housemate but he was aware they were in the house.

Turner was ordered to pay $250 and no conviction was recorded.

marijuana rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bulls fight in CQ cattle yard leads to elderly woman injured

    premium_icon Bulls fight in CQ cattle yard leads to elderly woman injured

    Breaking Rescue chopper transported woman after she sustained suspected broken leg and other injures

    REVEALED: Which salon did you crown CQ's best?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which salon did you crown CQ's best?

    News More than 1600 votes submitted, who will be crowned number 1

    Council fixes horror local blind spot

    premium_icon Council fixes horror local blind spot

    News Crash victim says the works will save lives

    Skipper's heroic play in St Brendan's epic semi-final

    premium_icon Skipper's heroic play in St Brendan's epic semi-final

    Rugby League Coach Hansen: 'We hung in there, defending grimly...”