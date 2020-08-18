WATER PLAN: Half of Rookwood Weir’s water to go to farmers

LIQUID GOLD: Gogango grazier Larry Acton can’t wait to tap into Rookwood Weir’s agricultural water once it becomes available. Pic Peter Wallis

AT LEAST half the water from Rookwood Weir will be allocated for Central Queensland farmers, under a proposed plan out for consultation today.

The Queensland Government said Rookwood Weir could provide up to 76,000ML of medium priority water or 50,000ML of high priority water, underpinning agricultural growth and supply industrial and urban water in CQ.

The proposals released today establish new water trading zones for Rookwood Weir, new water allocation groups and measures to ensure that 50 per cent of water from the weir is allocated for agricultural use.

MAP: Fitzroy Basin water plan area for the proposed Rookwood Weir.

The draft amendment also ensures existing agricultural and urban water users and environmental flows are protected in the lower Fitzroy.

Consultation runs for six weeks and the revised water plan will be in place around the time construction of the weir starts next year.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the proposed plan would put the water management mechanics in place to drive the region’s growth.

“Queensland has an economic plan for recovery with a $50 billion infrastructure guarantee, including Rookwood Weir,” Dr Lynham said.

ROOKWOOD ANNOUNCEMENT: Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Sunwater's Michael Pittman and Capricorn Enterprise's Neil Lethlean, were delighted to be joined by CQ's McCosker Contracting staff and managing director Bob McCosker, who will co-build Rookwood Weir.

“The Government knows that there’s an appetite for Rookwood Weir and this water will drive economic recovery and jobs in the Fitzroy region.

“We now have two road projects completed, another underway and a major contractor signed up and raring to go. Local farmers are positive, local businesses are positive and local people are working on this project.”

In recent weeks Sunwater received significant interest in future water allocations from CQ farmers in its first two rounds of Expressions of Interests but no formal allocations have been made yet.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga encouraged CQ water users and the community to get involved in finalising the proposals, contained in a draft amendment to the Fitzroy Basin water plan.

“Sunwater has had a really positive response from farmers expressing interest in the first tranche of water being offered,” Ms Lauga said.

WORK FINISHED: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at the Thirsty Creek Rd upgrade linking the Capricorn Highway with the Rookwood Weir construction site, which completed last month.

“The proposals released today set aside at least half the water for agricultural use.

“That’s how we maximise the growth opportunities for agriculture and industry and the local jobs that will flow from this development.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the $352 million Rookwood Weir project had already delivered jobs on road projects.

“Rookwood Weir will meet our region’s anticipated water needs for the next three decades,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Rookwood Weir's project timeline.

“It is delivering jobs now, more jobs when weir construction starts, and then further opportunity for economic growth, investment in the region and agricultural growth.

“These proposals are the first step in administering the additional water the weir will bring.”

Last week Sunwater released drone footage showing that the 25 construction workers employed by the Rookwood Weir project had been hard at work on the $12.5 million Riverslea bridge upgrade.

Work is underway on the Riverslea Bridge upgrade as part of the Rookwood Weir project.

CQ company McCosker Contracting, along with Australian company Lendlease Engineering were also recently named by Sunwater as the major construction partners to deliver the long awaited water project.

Expected to create up to 100 jobs, the construction of Rookwood Weir was scheduled to start by April 2021, and ready for wet commissioning in January 2024.

Consultation is open until 5pm, September 28, 2020 and include video conferences, phone meetings, as well as the usual online submissions, to meet COVID-19 social distancing requirements.