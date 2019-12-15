Menu
Hervey Bay Water Police search for a missing man off the coast from Yeppoon.
Major search operation for man missing in waters off Yeppoon

Morning BULLETIN STAFF
15th Dec 2019 4:52 PM | Updated: 5:12 PM
RESCUE teams will work into the night to search for a man missing at Cato Reef in the Coral Sea out from Yeppoon. 

A 23-year-old man noticed the man, 71, was missing from a 15m sailing yacht which was anchored near the reef yesterday afternoon. 

The young man contacted authorities and the Hervey Bay Water Police is coordinating a recovery operation about 260 nautical miles east of Yeppoon. 

An aerial search was commenced by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue co-ordination Centre and Queensland police notified.

The QPS vessel PV Lyle M Hoey, a 24m catamaran, departed Yeppoon this morning with Water Police officers and members of the dive squad on-board.

Due to the remote and isolated location the PV Hoey is not due to arrive until the early hours of tomorrow morning (Monday, December 16).

Authorities remain in regular contact with the 23-year-old man.

It is believed the New South Wales men departed Scarborough (Redcliffe) last Tuesday, December 10 and travelled to the Cato Island and Cato Reef area.

Police remain in contact with the families of both men.

