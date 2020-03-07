Water, power one step closer for GKI

GREAT Keppel Island is one step closer to having power and water connected to the island with the State Government having completed the business case study. Now all that’s needed is another $30.7 million and work can begin.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the State Government investigated four different options for the supply of power and water to the popular tourist destination with the preferred option coming in at a cost of $62.5 million.

“The State Government have already committed $31.8 million to the project which is set in stone,” Ms Lauga said.

“Now we have the business case study completed, we know the full cost of the project and will engage in conversations with both State and Federal Government departments to find the additional funding to enable us to enter the next stage of the project.

“I have been pushing hard to get the business case study complete and am committed to seeing this project come to fruition.”

Ms Lauga has called on ­Capricornia MP Michelle Landry to stump up funding to deliver vital power and water infrastructure on Great Keppel Island.

“The call to action comes after new data revealed power and water for GKI would generate $1.3 billion in private sector investment in the local tourism industry,” she said.

“It’s been more than two years since we first committed $25 million in funding for this vital project.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Tourism Minister Kate Jones at the $25million for GKI power and water project announcement in 2017

“The State Government have done the heavy lifting for two years. It’s time for Scott Morrison and Michelle Landry to show some leadership and kick in some dough.”

Ms Lauga said power and water infrastructure for GKI was a priority for the State Government.

“This is about jobs in the tourism industry. With power and water infrastructure on the island, this will attract private sector investment and create tourism jobs in Keppel,” she said.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said this critical enabling infrastructure namely, water, power and high speed internet would ensure both existing businesses and all other future tourism developments large and small, would be viable, competitive and have the lowest possible environmental impact on the slice of paradise.

“The investment that the State Government put in now will be repaid tenfold over the decades to come and give us a world class resort to complement what ouncil with the help of funding from the State and Federal Government has achieved in both Emu Park and Yeppoon foreshore revitalisations,” he said.

The region’s peak tourism and economic development organisation, Capricorn Enterprise welcomed the release of the business case.

Chief executive officer Mary Carroll commended Ms Lauga for releasing the business case which would better inform the public to some of the complexities surrounding the catalytic GKI project.

INSIGHT: A detailed graphic shows the power and water plans for GKI

“Altum Property Group has been working closely with government for many months now and I understand their financial assessment hinges on the state’s commitment to deliver power and water to the island as promised,” she said.

“GKI, just like any other community, deserves the basic infrastructure that we enjoy on the mainland for both private and public benefit, so only a collaborative approach will see this long-awaited project realised.”

Now the case study is complete, Ms Landry said she was happy to sit down with the Ms Lauga and see what could be done to see the project go ahead.

“The original $25 million for power and water to GKI was an election commitment from the Member for Keppel,” Ms Landry said.

“A month later I was contacted by the Member for Keppel asking for a commitment from the Federal Government for the project to get power and water to Great Keppel Island.

“No business case had been prepared at that point and other projects with business case studies completed took priority.

“I have said all along that when the business case study is ready, I am happy to discuss the project with the relevant stakeholders.

“At this point in time there are no funding streams available in federal funding however we can investigate what funding might become ­available and the State ­Government are welcome to submit an application at that time.

“There is a State Government election coming up soon so it may well serve the Member for Keppel’s purpose to seek the additional $30.7 million from the state.”

This Project Summary presents the case for a $68.5 million investment in a mainland connection of common user power, water and data infrastructure to GKI, known as the Rejuvenation Project. This catalytic investment is expected to facilitate an additional private sector investment of potentially $1.3 billion in additional tourism infrastructure including a resort, accommodation and marina development, as well as other additional tourism opportunities through the GKI Rejuvenation Project.