Water restrictions lifted in Isaac community

Water restrictions have been lifted in Clermont following significant rainfall across the Theresa Creek Dam catchment area. Photo: Mackay Tourism.

Water restrictions have been lifted in Clermont following significant rainfall last weekend and altered trigger levels.

Isaac Regional Council announced the Level 1 water restrictions were removed on Monday, December 21.

Mayor Anne Baker said the decision came after significant rainfall into the Theresa Creek Dam catchment area.

“This is positive news for the Clermont community as we head into the festive season,” she said.

“Residents are encouraged to continue to exercise water conservation measures to preserve this precious resource.”

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 11.2mm of rainfall at the Clermont Airport on Saturday, December 19.

Although the move also comes after council received the initial findings of a report into Theresa Creek Dam’s water restriction trigger levels.

On December 16, council adopted an interim Level 1 water restriction trigger level of 2.1 metres below the spillway.

The spillway level is currently sitting above 2.1m, allowing the easing of all restrictions for the Clermont region.

Mayor Baker said experts had confirmed the actual storage volume in Theresa Creek Dam and developed a new storage yield curve, which was the basis for the revised restrictions trigger.

“We have needed to be responsible and ensure water supplies were maintained in Clermont,” she said.

“However, at the same time, we committed to the community earlier this year to commissioning a robust investigation into water restriction trigger levels.”

Ratepayers can sign up to MiWater, a website that provides water consumption information.

Visit the council website for more information on water restrictions and water conservation measures.