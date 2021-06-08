Menu
News

Water restrictions reduced to zero at regional town

Kristen Booth
7th Jun 2021 8:14 PM
The completion of emergency maintenance works at Tieri’s water treatment plant results in the towns water restrictions dropping to zero.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed the water restrictions were eased from Monday, June 7, after the water treatment plant returned to full capacity.

The town was placed on a series of temporary restrictions after emergency works at the plant were needed in late 2020.

Works to bring the plant back to full capacity were slowed down by parts supply issues.

Council has thanked the Tieri community and Glencore for their patience and collaboration with the lengthy process.

Tieri now joins the remaining Central Highlands communities on level zero.

Click here to see what level zero water restrictions involve.

central highlands regional council chrc tieri water water restrictions
