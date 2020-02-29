Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fairbairn Dam. Picture: Jodie Richter.
Fairbairn Dam. Picture: Jodie Richter.
Council News

Water restrictions relaxed after heavy rainfall out west

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a month and a half of water restrictions, dependent communities of Fairbairn Dam, Comet River Weir, Lower Dawson River and Capella raw water dams, will have their restrictions relaxed.

Central Highlands Regional Council said water storage increases were enough to enable the changes.

Comet and Duaringa will go from level 2 down to no restrictions.

Capella will also have its level 1 restrictions removed.

Restrictions for Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff will reduce from level 2 to level 1.

CHRC said the relaxed restrictions did not apply to alternative water sources used for external use, such as rainwater, grey water or private bores.

Restrictions also do not apply to properties with their own water allocations or water licences. Council will continue to monitor the water storage levels in accordance with their water restriction guidelines.

Fairbairn Dam was replenished to 16 per cent capacity after dropping to the lowest ever levels earlier this year below 9 per cent.

All major weirs across the Fitzroy Basin are at capacity.

There is little rain expected in the western parts of the Fitzroy Basin in the coming days.

On Thursday, the Buraeu of Meteorology handed down its Autumn outlook.

Long range forecasters suggest the coming months would be drier and warmer than usual. If the BOM’s forecast is correct, recent rains could very well mean the last injection of water into CQ dams for a while.

central highlands water restrictions
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        premium_icon Woman sues for $1.4m over Boxing Day work accident

        News It is claimed BMA failed to provide a safe place of work, safe and or/suitable plant machinery/equipment.

        South Rocky flood levee cost blows out to $189m

        premium_icon South Rocky flood levee cost blows out to $189m

        News State and Federal Governments are concerned about where RRC would find the...

        Rocky grandmother to get married at age 15

        premium_icon Rocky grandmother to get married at age 15

        News Today, on her 15th birthday Koongal’s Sue Silva is getting married.

        Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

        premium_icon Mother’s search for answers finds unique therapy

        News A wellness expert’s quest for an alternative therapy to help her son’s autism has...