Water restrictions relaxed after heavy rainfall out west

AFTER a month and a half of water restrictions, dependent communities of Fairbairn Dam, Comet River Weir, Lower Dawson River and Capella raw water dams, will have their restrictions relaxed.

Central Highlands Regional Council said water storage increases were enough to enable the changes.

Comet and Duaringa will go from level 2 down to no restrictions.

Capella will also have its level 1 restrictions removed.

Restrictions for Emerald, Blackwater and Bluff will reduce from level 2 to level 1.

CHRC said the relaxed restrictions did not apply to alternative water sources used for external use, such as rainwater, grey water or private bores.

Restrictions also do not apply to properties with their own water allocations or water licences. Council will continue to monitor the water storage levels in accordance with their water restriction guidelines.

Fairbairn Dam was replenished to 16 per cent capacity after dropping to the lowest ever levels earlier this year below 9 per cent.

All major weirs across the Fitzroy Basin are at capacity.

There is little rain expected in the western parts of the Fitzroy Basin in the coming days.

On Thursday, the Buraeu of Meteorology handed down its Autumn outlook.

Long range forecasters suggest the coming months would be drier and warmer than usual. If the BOM’s forecast is correct, recent rains could very well mean the last injection of water into CQ dams for a while.