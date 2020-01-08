Water restrictions tighten in the Central Highlands

Level 2 water restrictions will begin next week for several towns in the Central Highlands.

RESIDENTS in the Central Highlands region are being asked to limit their outside water usage as restrictions tighten due to the ongoing dry spell.

Emerald, Blackwater, Bluff, Duaringa, Comet and Capella will go to Level 2 water restrictions next week, starting Monday, January 13.

Central Highlands’ Mayor Kerry Hayes said with no significant rainfall in the region for such a prolonged period, water restrictions had to increase.

“I’ve been encouraged by the community response to voluntary water conservation so far, but advice to council from Sunwater about the Fairbairn Dam water storage projections, means we have to ask everyone to tighten the taps a little more,” Cr Hayes said.

“Overall, council’s use of water for the urban supply is quite small in comparison to the other users such as mining and agriculture, but our conservation effort will still extend the water supply if the dry weather continues.

“The council’s adopted Water Restrictions Procedure, which includes the triggers for water restrictions and targeted savings, is being reviewed and level 2 now basically halves the outside use of water for households but doesn’t mean that lawns miss out.

“Watering lawns is restricted to two hours in the evening with either sprinklers or micro-spray and drip irrigation; watering garden beds and shrubs is now two hours in the evening with a sprinkler or a four-hour window in the morning or evening with micro-spray and drip irrigation.”

Council has prepared a water restrictions chart, which is available on its website.

Other water restrictions, including those related to fountains, pools, cleaning and commercial activities, are also in place.

For more information visit council’s website or phone 1300 242 686.