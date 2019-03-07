Water restrictions to be activated if no rain falls soon

Craig Cluff, from Hanwood Fish Hatchery, takes a look at the fingerlings released into Mount Morgan Dam on Saturday.

MOUNT Morgan residents shouldn't be concerned just yet about water restrictions, council has advised.

Rockhampton Region councillors mentioned at the recent meeting they had received some calls from residents about the level of the dam.

It has been reported the dam is now sitting at about 52 per cent.

Chair of the Water Committee, Cr Neil Fisher, said the dam still holds potentially more than two years of available water supply.

"We want to assure everybody that there is no need to be concerned,” Cr Fisher said.

If no significant rain falls in the coming couple of months, the first water restriction level may be activated.

"This level is really about awareness and optimising water use,” Cr Fisher said.

"There would be some limits on uses of water by the community, such as no watering of private gardens or Council- owned areas between 9am and 4pm.

Cr Fisher trusts the community that they know what they are doing.

"Mount Morgan residents have a strong history of being very water wise, which is an important factor in ensuring that the No.7 Dam can continue to meet the needs of the community,” he said.

The dam's storage levels are monitored in real-time and is reported monthly and more frequently as required, according to council.

MOUNT MORGAN NO.7 DAM:

The dam is located two kilometres from the centre of town.

The dam was one of seven dams that were built by the Mount Morgan Gold Mine Company in its early beginnings. It was the mine's last and biggest dam - hence the name.

'The Big Dam' as it's locally known, was dug out in the early 1900s for the water supply for the mine.

As it was built upstream from the mine, it did not suffer from any of the pollution.

It is a small lake covering an area of 27ha.

The Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam has a storage capacity of 2,800mL and is a mass concrete dam with an earth levee located on the Dee River, immediately downstream of its junction with Limestone Creek.

The wall was raised by 4.5 metres in 1999.

Over the years there have been reported sightings of crocodiles in the dam and in last September, one was photographed on the bank, estimated to be around 1.5 - 2 metres in length.

There are also photos of one in 2014.

In 2015 a six-year-old boy Jared Bannah drowned in the dam. A memorial statue was erected in honour of him however it was stolen in November 2018. Police divers searched the dam in February however it hasn't been located yet.

The dam is now used for Mount Morgan's main water supply and also many other recreational activities from water skiing and boating.

Fishing is also popular for Dawson River Barramundi (Saratoga), Sleepy Cod, Yellow Belly, and Red Claw (Fresh Water Lobster).

The parkland around the dam has toilets, picnic tables, barbecues and a playground - making it a popular spot for families.