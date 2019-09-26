Water security hit by Rookwood alteration Concerns for Rocky’s water security

WEIR SITE: Concerns surround what size Rookwood Weir will built several hundred metres upstream from this spot on the Fitzroy River.

WEIR SITE: Concerns surround what size Rookwood Weir will built several hundred metres upstream from this spot on the Fitzroy River.

THE forced redesign of Rookwood Weir into a smaller version will have a detrimental impact on Rockhampton’s long term water security according to the weir’s business case.

Compiled by Building Queensland in 2017, the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project detailed business case specified that only the full sized 76,000ML weir could properly protect Rockhampton’s water storage in the event of one failed wet season.

With the cost of building Rookwood Weir reportedly blown out to $566 million (due to the price of concrete) and no further federal contributions forthcoming, the Queensland Government is understood to be pursuing the construction of a reduced size 54,000ML weir to keep the project within the $352 million budget.

CHANGE OF PLANS: A revised plan for the Rookwood Weir project was expected to have a reduced water capacity.

Given the Fitzroy Barrage was heavily reliant on seasonal inflows from the Fitzroy River to maintain continuity of supply, the business case opposed shrinking Rookwood below the preferred 76,000 ML option.

“It was the only option assessed that has the capacity to deliver a sufficient increase to the usable storage volume for Rockhampton, to increase the full-to-empty period by a sufficient magnitude to remove the risk of supply failure as a result of a single failed wet season,” the business case said.

A Rockhampton regional water supply security assessment determined that “at current levels of demand the storages could fall from full to empty in about 16 months”.

Assuming it didn’t rain or preventive steps were taken, modelling found that “storage levels could fall from full to below minimum operating level (supply failure) in well under 12 months”.

WATER SECURITY: The Rockhamption Barrage's simulated historical storage behaviour at current water demand (1889-2007) shows a risk of the water supply potentially running out in a period of extended drought.

While Rockhampton has never experienced a water supply failure, historical modelling determined that a shortfall would have occurred once in the last 100 years, in 1902.

In future scenarios, modelling determined that Rockhampton’s existing water storage could run out once every 108 years, 53 years or even sooner, requiring an emergency solution.

Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said with the Prime Minister refusing to provide any additional money, his government was faced with a stark choice - proceed with a $352 million project or walk away.

“The benefits to the people of Central Queensland of having Rookwood Weir built for $352m far outweigh not proceeding with the project. We will not walk away,” Dr Lynham said.

“Rookwood must go ahead to ensure reliability and security of water supply for the region.”

MAP: Project overview for construction of Rookwood Weir.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she was deeply concerned that the Queensland Government did not formally notify the Federal Government about the change to Rookwood Weir’s scope, drop in the total water volume and its failure to consult with the community.

“The Federal Government’s co-funding arrangement of $352 million with the State Government was on the basis of delivering the full 76,000ML weir,” Ms Landry said.

“We remain committed to seeing Rookwood Weir come to fruition at the full 76,000ML total water volume capacity.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said when considering future water security it was worth bearing in mind that Sunwater wanted RRC to sign up for a long-term contract and pay significant sums of money for water they didn’t need.

She said the modelling mentioned was based on council not taking any action to restrict water use in times of low rainfall, which would happen if the need arose.

“We currently own an allocation of 50,000ML high priority water, and only use around half of that each year,” Cr Strelow said.

WATER STORAGE: The Rockhampton Barrage currently supplies water to Rockhampton.

“Any local government in Queensland would be sensible to look for options that would make their long term water security even more robust. That is why we are planning to raise the height of the Barrage gates as this has the potential to increase the storage capacity by almost 10,000ML.

“I understand the Rookwood Project is going through a redesign and that we will receive a briefing from the State Government and Sunwater soon.

“Rookwood Weir certainly has the potential to improve the region’s water security but mainly because it would mean Livingstone - who currently use a sixth of our treated water - would have their own allocation in Rookwood.”