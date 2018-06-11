Water trucks can't keep up with Rocky's demand in dry times

Francis Water Solutions driver James Rall has been working around the clock delivering water to residents in the Rockhampton region as rain has been sparse this year.

IT'S A bitter-sweet feeling for Gracemere business owner Luke Francis as his business is booming during the recent dry weather months.

Mr Francis owns Francis Transport Group, with the most popular part of his business being Francis Water Solutions, with water trucks supplying water to homes, businesses and properties.

For the past few weeks, Mr Francis and his drivers have been working around the clock.

"The last month and a half it has really geared up,” he said.

"Customers ring up all night, you are guaranteed to get a call at 8.30pm at night when the kids go and have a shower.

"We have two drivers on the truck now all the time.”

Plenty of people on rainwater are being caught out due to the lack of water, Mr Francis said.

"It happened to me the other day, I went to have a shower and we were out,” he said.

"And we have the water trucks.”

Amongst his regular work, Mr Francis also has a contract for the army base which keeps him busy.

Drivers has been carting water all around the Rockhampton region from Alton Downs, Stanwell, Bajool and Mount Morgan.

Taking a look around the land around the Central Queensland countryside, Mr Francis said it is just getting "worse and worse”.

"You feel bad when you go out there and see it like that,” he said.

"The country will just be buggered if it keeps up.”

Mr Francis said it is a good feeling to supply people with much needed water.

"It is but no one wants to see you again,” he said.

"They are pretty happy to see you sometimes.”

Many home and land owners are having to buy water for the first time, proving how dire and dry it is at the moment.

"There was a big build up it was going to be a big wet this winter,” Mr Francis said.

"I thought it was going to be a good season too, a good lot of rain.”

Given the dry predictions for this winter, Mr Francis said he wasn't a betting man but he hopes it does start raining - despite his business booming.

"The whole business is based around the dry I suppose,” he said.

"We have other trucks carting hay and cattle and we might have to start back on the molasses.”

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, Mr Francis was at Longreach carting hay.

Hay is becoming another high commodity.

Most hay is being pre-sold or buyers are lined up before it is being baled.

At the moment, Mr Francis is sourcing his hay from Biloela but expects it to run out soon.

"We used to rely on New South Wales for the hay as a back-up but we just can't do that any more, they are dry as well,” he said.