WATER WARNING: How heatwave could impact CQ’s supply

INCREASING strain on Rockhampton’s water supply due to the current unseasonable heatwave could soon result in some serious problems for the region.

The dire warning comes as it was today revealed Glenmore Water Treatment Plant was currently operating at close to its full capacity.

As a result, Rockhampton Regional Council has since urged residents to be mindful of the additional pressure now placed on Fitzroy River Water’s supply infrastructure.

Councillor Donna Kirkland noted there were at least several reasons beyond the extreme heat which contributed to the concerning issue.

“In your own household you’d try and avoid having the dishwasher, washing machine, shower, and garden hose all running at the same time,” she said.

Cr Kirkland explained that infrequent use further ensured pipes would not be under heavy pressure.

“That’s what we need to see across the region now, as the pressure on our water supply infrastructure is very high.

“Normally we see peaks and troughs throughout the day and over the week, but at the moment we are seeing peak usage almost constantly.”

Gardening at appropriate times – early morning or evening – would also likely benefit both the greenery and water systems.

Monitoring by Fitzroy River Water’s system has shown residents to be watering gardens in the heat of the day, adding further unneccessary strain on systems.

“Not only is this putting pressure on the water supply infrastructure, it’s also a very ineffective and inefficient way of looking after your garden,” she said.

“Plants will absorb more water and less will evaporate.”

Cr Kirkland instead suggested following the council’s water wise tips – for both the community’s physical health and water supply needs.

“Right now we should probably all be following the water jug in the fridge trick so we can stay cool and hydrated,” she said.

“Running your tap until the water is cold can waste 15 litres of water a minute but keeping a water jug in the fridge ensures you’ve got cold water whenever you need it.”

She added it was extremely important to consider personal water usage to ensure the entire community could also access some.

“We know that it’s very hot out there, and it looks like it’s going to stay that way for a few days.”

For more information on how you can be water wise, click here.