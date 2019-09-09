Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

More than 10 vehicles were in action fighting fires and defending properties in the Lakes Creek area.

More than 10 vehicles were in action fighting fires and defending properties in the Lakes Creek area. Jann Houley

BONE dry and blustery weather, in combination with parched vegetation has proven to be ideal conditions for producing a number of dangerous bushfires threatening people and properties around Central Queensland.

Waterbombing aircraft were busy across the weekend, firstly to defend Byfield on Friday and Saturday before swinging into action at Farnborough, north of Yeppoon and Lakes Creek, in north Rockhampton on Sunday afternoon.

The bushfire burning at Lakes Creek proved to be the most dangerous of the three, quickly spreading after it was reported at 1.50pm to cover two hectares of bushland with flames estimated to be four to five metres in height..

The fire threat was so severe that multiple calls were made for crews to reinforcements, including urban firefighting units, to protect vulnerable houses.

Police then began blockading streets leading to the fire zone.

At 5pm yesterday, a Montgomerie St resident said police were doorknocking along Montgomerie St saying they were getting Compulsory Evacuate Orders to make people leave.

QPS said they were yet to receive a notification to enact a Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA).

With the warning for the fire sitting at the 'advice' level residents are urged to stay informed and decide on a course of action if circumstances changed.

After spending the previous day circling the Byfield fire, a fire mapping aircraft spent yesterday circling the Lakes Creek bushfire, informing authorities where the fire was travelling and guiding Waterbombing efforts.

The fire quickly burnt its way uphill into the inaccessible terrain of Mount Archer National Park.

In preparation for a difficult battle ahead, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services crews have worked to strengthen the park's containment lines.

They expect the fire to continue to burn inside the National Park over the coming days, endangering over 11 hectares of forest.

On the Capricorn Coast, the situation also escalated on Sunday afternoon with vegetation fires reported to be burning in Farnborough at Howes Rd, and in the area of Iwasaki Rd and Farnborough Rd, north of Yeppoon.

Waterbombing activities commenced and QFES were forced to close the entrance Iwasaki Rd at the Pacific Heights roundabout.

The fire danger rating remains at a very high level for Capricornia and surrounding areas tomorrow.

Originally intended to end at midnight, the Central region fire ban was extended for another week.

Residents in the Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton Local Government Areas will not be able to light an open fire until 11.59pm Sunday, September 15.

QFES said it was because conditions were perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled,” they said.

Information on fire bans can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.