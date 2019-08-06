Waterfront building disappears in 'two hours'

GOING, GOING, GONE: Demolition of 134 Victoria Parade over the weekend.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Demolition of 134 Victoria Parade over the weekend. Lynda Pollock

IT WAS a sight that saddened Lynda Pollock as she drove down Victoria Parade on the weekend - the scene she described was an excavator levelling a large brick house, along the esplanade on the banks of the Fitzroy River.

She had a fondness for the building once called 'Riverview', so much so, she and her daughter felt compelled to take pictures of it whilst on the Ferris wheel over the road at Rockhampton River Festival a few weeks earlier.

She said she drove past on the weekend at around 9am on her way to run errands.

By the time she drove back past at 11am, the house which once stood at 134 Victoria Parade was little more than a mound of rubble.

Ms Pollock said she was shocked by what she saw.

134 Victoria Parade before the demolition Contributed

It appeared to her that there was no salvaging of the building's materials.

The demolition of the high profile building caught the eye of others as discussions quickly sparked up on community social media pages.

Many shared tales of their personal sentiments with the old brick building, and others echoed Ms Pollock's concerns, saying the bricks and other materials could have been reused.

One community member who posted some pictures and video claimed the building came down in two hours.

The Morning Bulletin approached Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday in search of more information, but a spokesman said the demolition was privately certified.

The council was not aware of any future developments for the site.