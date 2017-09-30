Waterfront Rocky property goes under the hammer

VIEWS GALORE: Location location for stunning house and land on sale.

VIEWS GALORE: Location location for stunning house and land on sale. Shayla Bulloch

NESTLED on the Fitzroy River overlooking the mountains sits a beautifully country manor.

Only 10 minutes from Rockhampton, this open plan house on 1077 Belmont Road is an oasis in the middle of bustling Central Queensland.

The 13 acre property boasts a 580m sq house with outdoor living and built in screened enclosure allowing the new owner to enjoy the views of the Fitzroy River in total comfort. Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a boat jetty and a six car garage, this home is a one of a kind for Rockhampton.

A spectacular kitchen looks of the river and mountains. Shayla Bulloch

This spectacular home has been built with quality with the addition of high ceilings and generous use of windows bringing the spectacular views inside the bright home.

Pat O'Driscoll real estate agent Doug Webber said this stunning property was one of those houses that rarely popped on the market.

"It's a one off property that's very private and even has a concrete boat ramp and a jetty perfect for fishing, skiing or just relaxing and enjoying the serenity of the views,” he said.

The recently renovated home was dolled up to the highest quality and Mr Webber said it's a an entertainers delight.

A concrete boat ramp and a jetty are a part of the perfect lifestyle of fishing, skiing or just relaxing at this property. Shayla Bulloch

A large veranda runs around the circumference of the house allowed every room to open up to a welcoming place to relax through glass doorways.

Scattered throughout the home were custom made, built-in joinery and New Guinea Rosewood mouldings. Upstairs consisted of a formal lounge and dining area with a magnificent and designer kitchen with granite tops, two pack cupboards and top of the range Miele appliances.

"The kitchen is stunning and worth around $90,000 on it's own,” he said.

Venture downstairs and be greeted with a large open lounge and bar area with glass doors opening up to the screened entertainment area all overlooking the peaceful water views.

The large master bedroom with walk in robe also had views overlooking the river and an adjoining bathroom with a granite top vanity and large spa and shower.

This spectacular home has been built with quality looking over the river. Shayla Bulloch

Mr Webber said the property was a great place for a young family to bring up their children with endless places to play.

"You couldn't have a better place for kids to grow up, have camping sleepovers and ride horses around,” he said.

"It's a real lifestyle property.”

Mr Webber said a separate shed housed six cars with two separate working bays at 228m sq under roof,which was perfect for machinery. The property also had pumps running from the river to keep everything luscious and green.

Mr Webber said the owners kept the property in immaculate condition before settling on a sea change.

"This home has had only one owner for 22 years, recently renovated to the highest quality and offers a lifestyle that doesn't get much better,” he said.

At $940,000, Mr Webber said this home cannot come close to replace.