Watson calls time on council aspirations

CAPRICORN Coast community champion Rhodes Watson has called time on his councillor aspirations.

Mr Watson on Monday night conceded defeat in the race to fill six councillor positions at the Livingstone Shire Council table.

Positions had not been officially declared at 3pm on Tuesday but Mr Watson sat in seventh place, 137 votes behind Tanya Lynch.

Mr Watson said he could not claw back the margin from the number of votes left to be counted.

If he is correct, the likely make-up of the council table will be Pat Eastwood, Glenda Mather, Adam Belot, Nigel Hutton and new faces Andrea Friend and Tanya Lynch, with new mayor Andy Ireland.

Mr Watson, 49, told The Morning Bulletin that after two cracks at trying to become a Livingstone councillor that was the end for his tilt.

“I’m not going to run again, I’ve done it now,” Mr Watson said.

“I can’t wait another four years.

“I don’t have an ego that says I have to be a councillor.

“I had a reason to be in it because I wanted to do some jobs to try and help sort out the shire.”

Mr Watson thanked his supporters in both elections he contested and gave special thanks to his family.

He also wished the new council the best of luck.