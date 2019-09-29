Watt a surprise as Senator responds to CQ’s first NAIF loan

Shadow Minister for Northern Australia, Murray Watt in Cairns ahead of the COAG summit. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

ONE of the fiercest critics of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility has reluctantly welcomed last week’s $25 million loan for a meat processing facility near Clermont.

Queensland Labor Senator Murray Watt said it was a relief that the region had finally secured a NAIF loan after the scheme was launched with great fanfare in 2015.

“It’s great that after four years we are finally seeing an investment from the NAIF into Central Queensland.”

However, he remained steadfast on his stance that NAIF wasn’t delivering the infrastructure projects promised at its conception.

“When the NAIF was launched, there was a lot of excitement around the projects it could fund and the jobs it could deliver in Queensland and across Northern Australia,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the NAIF hasn’t met those expectations.

“Just last week it was revealed that only $40 million of the $5 billion available has been actually been released from the NAIF,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga also welcomed the region’s first NAIF loan but shared in Senator Watt’s scepticism.

“Our government will support NAIF projects that pass due diligence assessments and that will deliver local jobs in regional Queensland,” she said.

“What we remain disappointed with that to date — after four years — only $38.5 million of the $5 billion in funding provided under the NAIF has been drawn down.”

Senator Matt Canavan responded in defence of the funding scheme, saying the release of funding was dependant on the beneficiaries and how quickly they can meet loan conditions.

“NAIF funds flow when they are required by the borrower, which given NAIF loan money is for construction of infrastructure, will be over the course of the construction period not in a single drawing upfront,” Senator Canavan said.

He accused the Labor opposition of trying to discredit NAIF for political gain.

The Morning Bulletin understands it is largely a matter for the borrower as to how quickly it can satisfy conditions before funding is released.

Senator Canavan’s office provided the latest drawdown figures which showed, in total, $51.48 million had been facilitated through NAIF between the Onslow Marine Support Base (WA), Voyages indigenous Tourism Australia (NT) and Humpty Doo Barramundi projects (NT).