Wayne and Jean Roberts celebrate 60 happy years

CONGRATULATIONS: Wayne and Jean Roberts met over 60 years ago on a train travelling to Yeppoon.

CONGRATULATIONS: Wayne and Jean Roberts met over 60 years ago on a train travelling to Yeppoon. Allan Reinikka ROK200219a60years

WAYNE and Jean Roberts first laid eyes on each other while they rode on a train to Yeppoon.

The year was 1957 and the couple were travelling with their friends separately.

They exchanged 'hello' to each other and went their separate ways once their train pulled into the coastal town.

Wayne and Jean Roberts were married in Rockhampton on February 21, 1959. Contributed

Later on that day, fate stepped in and the pair were reunited when they had both decided to spend their afternoon swimming at Ross Creek.

And that was the beginning of a 60 year plus love story, which continues to this day.

Mr Roberts joined the railway industry in 1956 while Jean was employed at Stover's in Rockhampton - a cake and sandwich shop - which proved to be a regular meeting place for the young couple.

The Rockhampton man said he would grab smoko there, which was a good excuse to see his beloved Jean.

They were engaged in 1958, the same year Jean left Stover's to work in the dining car on the Sunlander train.

Mr Robert's employment in the railway industry meant he was stationed at various towns and the pair lived between Rockhampton, Emerald, Mackay and Brisbane.

They married on February 21, 1959, sharing their vows at St Paul's Cathedral in Rockhampton.

And so began a new life for the loving couple, which saw the arrival of their five children.

Sadly, they lost their twin boys who have stayed in their hearts ever since.

Their eldest child, Tracey was born in 1959, followed by the twins in 1961, Christopher in 1962 and Kerry in 1964.

The couple have also enjoyed being the grandparents of eight children and have lived to know their nine great grandchildren.

Both Mr and Mrs Roberts agreed there was no secret to a long, happy marriage.

"Work things out... no secrets, and love is never wasted,” Mr Roberts said.

Together the pair have travelled around Australia to locations such as Perth, Darwin, Uluru and Adelaide.

Jean spent 30 years showing dogs and attended canine shows in Rockhampton, Mackay and Brisbane.

And she even attended Crufts dog show in the United Kingdom.

Throughout the years, they have made many memories which they cherish to this day.

Happy 60th wedding anniversary, Wayne and Jean.

Congratulations on reaching this milestone and we wish you many more happy years together.