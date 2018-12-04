Bennett dodges and weaves to avoid media in Sydney

New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett jetted into Sydney on Monday night to take over the reins at Redfern Oval.

And in keeping with everything else about his move, things did not go according to plan.

Bennett jetted in from Brisbane on a Qantas flight and immediately got into a bizarre game of cat and mouse with waiting media.

Ex Brisbane NRL coach Wayne Bennett arrives in Sydney. Picture: Matthew Benns

Bennett shook hands with fans but did his best to dodge waiting media. Picture: Matthew Benns

After sending an accomplice to scope out where camera crews were staked out he then retired to the Qantas Club lounge to wait things out in comfort.

Former Prime Minister John Howard emerged but Bennett sat tight until arrangements were in place.

After half-an-hour of free Qantas hospitality he sauntered down the escalator and headed back to the exit. On the way he was accosted by fans who recognised him, shook his hand and posed for selfies with the NRL's oldest new kid on the block.

New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett tries to avoid the media when he arrived in Sydney. Picture: Toby Zerna

Bennett then sent his side kick for another recce who reported back that the media was keener than ever for a sight of the great man. In desperation the camera shy footy boss threw himself on the mercy of QantasLink staff who discussed his dilemma at length.

Eventually an important looking suited airport official and another staff member in a high visibility vest joined him and summoned an airport golf buggy for the bashful South Sydney coach.

Bennett caught a ride in a terminal buggy. Picture: Matthew Benns

Bennett was guided into a waiting car by security. Picture: Toby Zerna

Bennett is 68 so perhaps the walk back along the length of the domestic airport was too much?

He was whipped along the concourse to an anonymous silver door near the Watermark book store and ushered inside.

"Now he is in the walls," an astonished TV hack cried.

Bennett emerged in a non-descript loading dock where he eventually was picked up by a driver - an hour and a half after he landed.

He is expected to give a press conference in Redfern today where finally fans may hear just what he has planned for his time in Sydney.