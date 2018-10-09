Menu
Wayne Bennett is contracted to the Broncos for 2019. Pics Annette Dew
Rugby League

Bennett tells Broncos players of 2019 plans

by RIKKI-LEE ARNOLD
9th Oct 2018 12:46 PM
BRONCOS enforcer Josh McGuire says coach Wayne Bennett has repeatedly told the playing group he will be at Brisbane in 2019.

Speculation has continued to swirl around Bennett's future with the Broncos, after the supercoach was told he would not be offered a new contract beyond next season.

While he is contracted for 2019, there have been suggestions Bennett could quit Brisbane immediately to take up a new position with the Wests Tigers.

However, Bennett's players are adamant their mentor will be at Red Hill next season.

 

Anthony Milford was the first to state Bennett would be the coach in 2019 while McGuire confirmed on Tuesday that was the message the playing group had been given multiple times.

As he prepared to fly to New Zealand for this Saturday's Test match against the Kiwis, the Australian forward said Brisbane was preparing to play under Bennett.

"He's been telling us all year he's got a contract, he's going to fulfill his contract," McGuire said.

"As a team we don't control that. We just control playing football on the field. We'll do our job and I'm sure he'll be doing his.

Josh McGuire expects Wayne Bennett to coach the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Getty Images
"There's a lot of speculation but as far as I'm aware and what I've been told is that he will be there next year. Us as a playing group are preparing for next year.

"We can't look too far ahead, things happen in rugby league, but we know we have to play footy next year and we'll be playing under Wayne Bennett."

Bennett is expected to leave Brisbane on Wednesday to prepare his England squad for their upcoming Tests against New Zealand

