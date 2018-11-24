Brisbane will keep Bennett for 2019

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett smiles during a post match press conference following the Round 23 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Thursday, August 16, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Wayne Bennett will not be sacked as coach of the Brisbane Broncos.

In a stunning development on Saturday morning, Bennett has been given an assurance by Brisbane bosses he will be coaching the Broncos next season after peace talks with chairman Karl Morris.

The decision has major ramifications for Bennett's eventual successor Anthony Seibold, who was tipped to leave South Sydney in the coming days to replace Bennett at Red Hill in 2019.

Seibold is facing a player mutiny at South Sydney over his decision to walk out on the Redfern club after one season to join the Broncos.

Morris was expected to discuss a compensation deal with Bennett but instead stunned the super coach by telling him he had no intention of releasing him from the final year of his Broncos contract.

Bennett told Morris he wanted to be at Brisbane next season and had no interest in a payout before the pair shook hands on a commitment for 2019.

It appears there is now no chance of an immediate straight swap between Bennett and Seibold.

Bennett has been locked in a battle with Brisbane’s board. Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.

"I will be coaching the Broncos in 2019," Bennett said.

"I've met with the chairman and we are now on the same page.

"I won't be sacked, I've been given that assurance by Karl Morris.

"I've always intended on honouring my contract and I'm glad this all has been sorted. I'll be at the Broncos next season."

