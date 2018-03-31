Wayne plays his part in building Rocky

SITTING PRETTY: Wayne Rook is celebrating 30 years with CQ Crane Hire and has enjoyed a unique view of the development of Rockhampton during those years.

WHILE many change career paths several times in their life, Wayne Rook has remained firmly anchored to his.

Playing with a Meccano crane set as a child, he has always known what his lot in life was suppose to be.

The 57 year old celebrated 30 years with CQ Crane Hire as a crane operator this week.

He is just one of the 2,354 construction workers which make up a large portion of the region's 36,000 strong workforce (see Rocky Region jobs graphic at end of story).

Throughout his 30 years in the industry Wayne has watched Rockhampton evolve to be the city it is today, playing his part in its development.

From erecting high rises to extending railway tracks, the crane operator has seen it all, both good and bad.

While the crane hire industry is thriving within Central Queensland today, Wayne said he has seen his fair share of tough times, sometimes not having work for months.

But he insists he wouldn't change a thing.

"You know how you just sort of find your spot in life? Well I found mine,” he said.

"I've seen a lot of changes over the years from working on the (Rockhampton) hospital construction to being a part of the Queensland Rail electrification.”

He said the rail electrification was one project which stuck in his mind along with the progression of high rises.

"It was all single lines in those days on the train tracks, so I was there for the duplication all the way out to the mines, that has been pretty good for Rockhampton in itself,” he said.

About 15 years into crane operating, Wayne began to notice a lot more buildings popping up around town.

"A hell of a lot has happened in Rocky over the last three decades,” he said.

"There are lots of buildings now that weren't here back then.

"Fifteen years ago we didn't really have any high rises or anything like that and in the last decade and a half things have really taken off, it's kept us very busy here.”

So busy in fact, Wayne said they "operate like the fire brigade” when call outs happen.

"When the girls get a phone call at the front desk, it's just like a fire brigade, we jump in the cranes and off we go,” he said.

"One phone call can clean the whole shed out, a lot of people don't realise how much work there actually is.

"You know Rocky is doing well if there are cranes around town. It is a very good indication the market is working well.”

While big projects bring money and work for the company and crane operators, Wayne said it's actually the smaller jobs that are their bread and butter.

"It's jobs which we use smaller cranes for that keep us going everyday,” Wayne said.

"Jobs where you need to shift pipes from one location to the next, things like that.”

Despite the responsibility of lifting objects weighing tonnes, Wayne insists it is the people he meets which keeps him coming back for more.

"I go out everyday and see people in Rocky and the people in town are so nice to work with, it is what I love about the job,” he said.