Wayne's world starting over

IN THE 1970s movie Starting Over, the late Burt Reynolds moved halfway across the country after being dumped by his wife. Yet no matter what he did, he could not forget the good old days.

OK, so the picture remains blurred as to whether Wayne Bennett dumped the Broncos or the Broncos dumped Wayne.

And, considering his previous departure from the club in 2009 to coach the Dragons, it's probably fair to assume the master coach won't become homesick living in Sydney.

But at 69 and in his 43rd year as a coach - after starting with Ipswich Brothers way back in 1976 - the jury is yet to decide if the seven-time NRL premiership winner is still "the man".

After all, rising septuagenarians are more likely to be heading off on a grey nomad trip or a European river cruise than taking on the coaching role at one of the game's oldest, best-supported and more successful NRL clubs.

Bennett though is not your average 69-year-old - in fact, not your average anything.

Wayne is his own man - always has, and always will be. No one but Wayne paddles his canoe.

Wayne Bennett shares a laugh with Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Yet this challenge appears more confronting than most of those he has previously conquered.

He left the Broncos under a cloud. Even his captain and long-time disciple, Darius Boyd, had told him the relentless angst at Red Hill would derail the team.

And with his personal life a continuing soap opera, the once-calculated media performer was becoming bitter, at times even twisted.

Leaving the Broncos - the club he built with others as his tradesmen - was no doubt the wise move. Yet questions remain over whether taking on the giant that is the South Sydney Rabbitohs is prudent.

The plus for Bennett is that the Burgess brothers - led by the charismatic Sam - have been coached by him in the England team and are excited about his presence at Redfern.

And skipper Greg Inglis was quite candid when he said simply of Bennett, "I love him".

Wayne Bennett with skipper Greg Inglis at training. Image: Matt King/Getty Images

With those leaders onside, the flock will doubtless follow, at least in the formative rounds. That does not mean the fans - 28,012 of them are already paid-up members for 2019 - will automatically accept a Queenslander who for years has paid them scant respect.

And what might they think if Bennett dramatically changed the open, free-flowing style of footy introduced last season by Dally M gong collector Anthony Seibold.

Under Seibold, the Rabbitohs scored 627 points, compared to 464 the season before, and finished equal top after the 24 premiership rounds, compared to 12th the season before.

So, while the coach who has won more grand finals than any other in the history of the code, and has coached more games than anyone else, will no doubt want to put his imprimatur on the Rabbitohs, the shrewd move would be to maintain that attractive style of play.

But at 69, clearly set in his ways and with a record that oozes success, will he even for one minute consider that someone else may have had a better plan?

Could starting over be even a fleeting thought?

Only time will tell.