Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Frenchville SS Year 4 'BLOOMers' raised enough money to adopt a wombat for nearly two years
Frenchville SS Year 4 'BLOOMers' raised enough money to adopt a wombat for nearly two years
Pets & Animals

’We all love Grub’: Determined students adopt CQ wombat

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Frenchville State School’s BLOOM is a nationally-awarded extension and enrichment program and the only one of its kind in Australia.

Over recent weeks, 36 Year 4 Literacy BLOOMers have been actively engaged in learning about both the Northern Hairy-nosed and Southern Hairy-nosed wombats. Both are endangered creatures.

BLOOM Coordinator and teacher Mrs Wendy Goldston organised a visit from ‘Grub the Wombat’ from Safe Haven AACE, Mt Larcom.

Frenchville SS Year 4 'BLOOMers' raised enough money to adopt a wombat for nearly two years
Frenchville SS Year 4 'BLOOMers' raised enough money to adopt a wombat for nearly two years

Safe Haven is the base for Australian Animals Care and Education Inc (AACE), a non profit organisation which relies solely on donations.

At this visit, BLOOMers donated 145 packets of rolled oats that will help to feed Safe Haven’s many wombats.

After this visit the BLOOMers became ‘Wombat Warriors’ and were determined to raise money to adopt their new friend Grub. Grub is a Southern Hairy-nosed Wombat.

The BLOOMers created and collected a variety of items (pet rock wombats, book marks, water bottles, bag tags, Christmas wombat decorations, etc.) to sell to their fellow Year 4 students and their teachers.

They held a ‘wombat warrior’ shop last week and raised a massive $840.60.

These funds will enable them to adopt ‘Grub’ for almost two years.

Frenchville SS Year 4 'BLOOMers' raised enough money to adopt a wombat for nearly two years
Frenchville SS Year 4 'BLOOMers' raised enough money to adopt a wombat for nearly two years

“We all love Grub so much and we’re incredibly excited to be able to make such a difference to his life,” said Sophie.

“We must become more aware of the fragile numbers of our wombats,” said Joshua.

“It’s not acceptable to lose our native wombats; we must actively stop their extinction,” said Willow.

animal adoption bloom literacy frenchville state school safe haven tmbcommunity wombats
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL DETAILS: Voting day confirmed for Rocky by-election

        Premium Content FULL DETAILS: Voting day confirmed for Rocky by-election

        News Circle this important date on your calendar for when the Rocky region will return to the polls to vote on a new mayor.

        Hairdresser turned lawyer: Indigenous mum graduates CQUni

        Premium Content Hairdresser turned lawyer: Indigenous mum graduates CQUni

        News See all the names and heaps of photos from Tuesday’s morning and afternoon...

        School leavers and unemployed offered free or cheap training

        Premium Content School leavers and unemployed offered free or cheap training

        News An excellent opportunity to learn new skills is being offered.

        Exciting progress on Cap Hwy duplication to Gracemere

        Premium Content Exciting progress on Cap Hwy duplication to Gracemere

        News Motorists travelling between Rocky and Gracemere on Friday will notice a change...