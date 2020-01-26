POWERING ON: Emu Park’s Jessica Mooney breaks through the FNQ Stingers defence in the Warba Wangarunya women’s grand final yesterday. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Emu Park women have continued their dominance at the Warba Wangarunya Carnival, winning a fourth straight title today.

They scored a comprehensive 22-6 win over FNQ Stingers in a replay of last year’s grand final.

The Emus claimed the double, their men running out 22-18 winners in a hard-hitting, fast-flowing decider against Tunuba Dakani.

Emu Park's Richard Mooney in the men’s grand final. Picture: Jann Houley

Hundreds of spectators flocked to Rugby Park to watch the 13 men and eight women’s teams battle it out in sweltering conditions.

The Emus women finished on top of their pool and then beat the Highlanders to secure their place in the decider.

Tyler Phillips scored the Emus’ first points of the final before Rima Butler crossed to make it 8-nil.

The game ground to a halt four minutes before the break when an FNQ Stingers player suffered a serious injury.

Emu Park's Patrice Chambers gets a pass away in the grand final against FNQ Stingers. Picture: Jann Houley

She was taken from the field in an ambulance before the players completed the first half without any change to the score.

The Emus picked up where they left off in the second half, Vassa Hunter scoring their third try to extend their lead to 14-nil.

Chantelle Dodd breathed life back into the contest when she crossed for the FNQ Stingers five minutes later.

But the Emus quickly responded, with Amarah Shillingsworth scoring and Mia Robertson making it try number five when she broke the line and streaked away to score with just minutes on the clock.

Chantelle Dodd goes in for the FNQ Stingers sole try in the final. Picture: Jann Houley

Co-captain Samartha Leisha said it was a fantastic team effort in testing conditions.

“It was a really tough and hot weekend but we all pulled together as a team and endured it all together,” she said.

“Without everybody on the team doing their job we wouldn’t have been able to achieve four in a row this year.”

Leisha said defence and communication were keys to the team’s success.

“We knew if we had our defence down pat, our attack would just come,” she said.