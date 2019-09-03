A satellite image shows 535 Bungundarra Road (red spot), which along with Lot 100 Bungundarra Road, is the subject of a development application with Livingstone Shire Council.

Google

THE DEVELOPERS of a proposed subdivision at Yeppoon today told Livingstone Shire councillors they were "absolutely fed up” with council's processes, which has seen a decision on their application delayed for three years.

Colin and Monica Roebuck presented a deputation in relation to their development application for land on Bungundarra Road, in which they expressed sheer frustration with how they'd been dealt with.

"We are absolutely fed up with this,” Mr Roebuck told the council meeting.

"This has gone on, and on, and on.

"There has been no good faith, as far as we're concerned, from the council officers whatsoever.

"If the meeting is going to vote against this...we'll go from there.”

Earlier, Mrs Roebuck was highly critical of a council report and its "repetition” of problems associated with the development application.

She said the report had referenced "damage or destruction of significant vegetation” 47 times.

Thirty times it had mentioned "damage or destruction of large tract of natural bushland,” she said.

Mrs Roebuck said 44 times the report stated "having significant local environmental and ecological values.”

She said the words "negative impacts on scenic amenities” had been used on 40 occasions.

And there had been 41 references to "high levels of bushfire risk/hazard” in the report, she said.

"When you repeat, and repeat, and repeat, it's a thing called a broken record,” Mrs Roebuck said.

She said obviously this would trigger a lot of doubt.

Mrs Roebuck further accused the council report of "exaggerating” to make development impacts sound worse than what they actually were.

She said the report and the whole process had left them "tired, confused and disoriented”.

While Cr Glenda Mather tried to get application approval pushed through today, Mayor Bill Ludwig said he would be "very uncomfortable” proceeding to a vote if all councillors had not personally viewed the site in question.

Mr Roebuck said an invitation to do just that had previously been extended to all councillors and was accepted by four of the seven.

Cr Ludwig recommended, and it was agreed to, that councillors attend the site as a collective group with council officers present, and consultations also be held with the relevant authorities in relation to bushfire risk.

When Mr Roebuck asked how much longer it would take for the council to reach a decision, Cr Ludwig said he'd like to see the site inspection conducted next week and the matter decided at the next council meeting.