'We are his voice': dozens gather to call for freedom

Michelle Gately
| 2nd May 2017 7:52 AM
David Tex Chapman met Kevin Henry in prison and since being released has joined the campaign for his innocence.
David Tex Chapman met Kevin Henry in prison and since being released has joined the campaign for his innocence. Allan Reinikka ROK010517ahenry1

IT WOULDN'T matter to David Tex Chapman if he'd never met Kevin Henry, his fight for justice would still feel personal.

But as it happens, the story has taken on a whole new meaning since David met Henry in jail.

Henry was imprisoned in 1992, having been convicted of murdering Aboriginal woman, Lynda (last name omitted) whose body was found on the banks of the Fitzroy River in August 1991.

Yet he has always proclaimed his innocence, and an investigation by Rockhampton journalist Amy McQuire and human rights activist Martin Hodgson has come to the same conclusion.

David was one of dozens who yesterday gathered at the building where Lynda was residing at the time she was murdered.

Members of Henry's family also gathered at the rally.

Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial.
Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial. Contributed

"I'd heard of his name years ago when I was young, 15 or 16 and playing footy," David said.

"Never heard of it again until I was locked up with him recently.

"When I was out there I had a yarn to him. We spoke about his case, we got pretty close.

"It doesn't matter if I know Kevin or not.

"Tribe makes tribe, we're all one people.

"What happens to Kev, it's happening to me. It's happening all over this country."

David said the most compelling reason for speaking out about this case was to stop injustice from happening to his children in the future.

 

Lex Wotton travelled from Palm Island to Rockhampton to join a rally calling for Kevin Henry to be released from prison after what is believed to be a wrongful conviction.
Lex Wotton travelled from Palm Island to Rockhampton to join a rally calling for Kevin Henry to be released from prison after what is believed to be a wrongful conviction. Allan Reinikka ROK010517ahenry3

Another person who believes this is not an isolated case is Lex Wotton who led a class action against the Queensland Police Service's conduct after the death in custody of a Palm Island man in 2004.

Lex flew to Rockhampton for the rally and yesterday spoke with Henry on the phone.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be here," he said.

"I think today is an opportunity for us to let Kevin's voice be heard out here so that the authorities can do the right thing on his behalf.

"He's so very pleased things are happening for him in this way and hopes that he could be set free and be part of society again."

Lex said he was one of the few people who understood the isolation Henry would be feeling.

"I know what it's like to be in his situation," Lex said.

"You're a lone voice and you're not being heard.

"We are his voice out here today."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  kevin henry murder rockhampton

