‘We arise from the ashes’: Iconic restaurant back after fire

A fire destroyed Fig Tree Restaurant at Ewingsdale in November 2019, but now it has reopened.

An iconic Northern Rivers restaurant has reopened, 15 months after it was destroyed by a fire.

In the early hours of November 2, 2019, a huge blaze ripped through Fig Tree Restaurant at Ewingsdale.

At the time the Devlin family, who own the restaurant, said they were "absolutely devastated".

But now Fig Tree is back and ready for a big 2021.

The restaurant's social media page shared the good news over the weekend.

"This will be our 40th year, we can't wait to welcome you to your table," they posted.

"It's been 15 months to the day and we arise from the ashes.

"The last year has been momentous for so many of us and together with your love and support we have got through this.

"We can't wait to return your faith, thoughts and kindness in the only way we know how, which is 'to cook and to serve you'."

Fig Tree offered a "sneak peek" at the Byron Bay Wedding Fair on Sunday, and tasting dates will be released later this month.

There was plenty of excitement over Fig Tree's highly anticipated reopening.

Kristy Mason wrote: "It looks absolutely amazing! Our guests still rave about our 2015 wedding at Fig Tree. We can't wait to come and visit."

John Winter: "Fig Tree means so much to us, not just from our wedding but other wonderful visits. To see you bring it back in this way is so very special. We wish you every success and admire your amazing strength."

Julia Williams: "We were gutted to hear of the fire. But what you've built looks amazing."

Jonty Hall: "This is the best news I've seen in, well, about 15 months really! We were married there in 2015, can't wait to come back and check out the 'refresh' ‒ congratulations to all."

Fiona Davidson: "You know its so awesome that she has been rebuilt. What's more awesome is seeing how many people, outside of our family, have so much love for this place. The memories and love for this place are spread far and wide."