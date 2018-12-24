SINCE it was put forward eight years ago, Adani's proposed Carmichael mine has received plenty of political and environmental backlash.

Environmentalists everywhere have been actively protesting the mine since it was proposed, even calling upon the state and federal governments as well as the federal opposition to stop it from going ahead.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said the great thing about living in a democracy is people can have different views.

"We just simply ask they are based on facts and people obey the law and ensure they are not putting themselves, others or our employees in harm's way,” he said.

"I am sure it must be frustrating for folks in northern and central Queensland who are keen for these jobs to be delivered to see people in the southern states having an opinion about when and where Queensland regional workers can work.

"If we just step back, the reality is coal is the engine room of the Queensland economy and ultimately what we are seeking is the state government is supportive of coal, and if they are supportive of coal they have got to be supportive of our project.

"Similarly, if they are not supportive of our project the comment I would have is the rest of Queensland coal industry and all of its employees should be tremendously concerned.”

According to Mr Dow, these activist groups are by and large the consequence of offshore funding

"These activists groups are well funded,” he said.

"But I think people have got to look at why is it offshore funding is focussed on projects in Australia when there is development going on in places like Indonesia, the United States and so on.”

The latest hurdle the mining giant is facing is coming from Greenpeace's 'Unfriend Coal' campaign which is pressuring insurance firms not to provide insurance services for the project.

Mr Dow addressed these latest attacks with the following comments.

"Our insurance arrangements are commercial-in-confidence,” he said.

"Like any other Australian mining company, we have in place the requisite insurance necessary to cover the activities we are undertaking.”