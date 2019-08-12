A GLAMOROUS AFFAIR: Mayor Anne Baker and her husband Frank arrive in style at the Mayor's Charity Ball at Moranbah.

A NIGHT of glitz and glamour brought 350 people together for an evening under the stars.

The 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball at Moranbah Town Square on Saturday helped raise money for vital mental health initiatives.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who chairs the Isaac Regional Charity Fund, said this was the biggest the event had ever been.

"It was a record-breaking event and I thank everyone for their continuing support. Together, we can make a real difference in people's lives,” she said.

"It demonstrates the difference pure people power can make in the lives of others. Since 2014, the wonderful generosity of our Isaac community and event sponsors has helped the Isaac Regional Charity Fund raise more than $306,000 for worthwhile causes which assist the most vulnerable in our society.

"Proceeds from this year's event will help continue the work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund in supporting mental health initiatives.

"As a community, we need to continue to work together to bring mental health out of the shadows and into the national consciousness. The work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund is helping to make a difference.

"Mental illness affects one in five Australians at some stage in their life. More than three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety and every day eight are taking their own life nationally.”

Cr Baker thanked the 2019 sponsors for their support.