Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A GLAMOROUS AFFAIR: Mayor Anne Baker and her husband Frank arrive in style at the Mayor's Charity Ball at Moranbah.
A GLAMOROUS AFFAIR: Mayor Anne Baker and her husband Frank arrive in style at the Mayor's Charity Ball at Moranbah. Isaac Regional Council
News

'We can make a real difference'

12th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHT of glitz and glamour brought 350 people together for an evening under the stars.

The 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball at Moranbah Town Square on Saturday helped raise money for vital mental health initiatives.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker, who chairs the Isaac Regional Charity Fund, said this was the biggest the event had ever been.

"It was a record-breaking event and I thank everyone for their continuing support. Together, we can make a real difference in people's lives,” she said.

Isaac region councillors Geoff Bethel, Kelly Vea Vea, Anne Baker, Gina Lacey, Jane Pickels and Nick Wheeler
Isaac region councillors Geoff Bethel, Kelly Vea Vea, Anne Baker, Gina Lacey, Jane Pickels and Nick Wheeler Isaac Regional Council

"It demonstrates the difference pure people power can make in the lives of others. Since 2014, the wonderful generosity of our Isaac community and event sponsors has helped the Isaac Regional Charity Fund raise more than $306,000 for worthwhile causes which assist the most vulnerable in our society.

"Proceeds from this year's event will help continue the work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund in supporting mental health initiatives.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, Isaac Mayor Anne Baker and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox at the Isaac region's 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball
Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, Isaac Mayor Anne Baker and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox at the Isaac region's 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball Isaac Regional Council

"As a community, we need to continue to work together to bring mental health out of the shadows and into the national consciousness. The work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund is helping to make a difference.

"Mental illness affects one in five Australians at some stage in their life. More than three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety and every day eight are taking their own life nationally.”

Cr Baker thanked the 2019 sponsors for their support.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Rolling the dice on CQ spice

    premium_icon Rolling the dice on CQ spice

    News Ambitious $1.2m program to grow large scale crops and jobs in less than 3 years

    Drug dealer goes 'off the rails' after stopping his meds

    premium_icon Drug dealer goes 'off the rails' after stopping his meds

    Crime Police uncovered evidence of drug dealing on his mobile phone.

    How did Rocky teen Lachlan win a recording session?

    premium_icon How did Rocky teen Lachlan win a recording session?

    News Meet the rising star of Queensland's outstanding young composers

    PHOTO GALLERY: Village Festival attracts eager event-goers

    premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Village Festival attracts eager event-goers

    News Were you snapped down on the Cap Coast this weekend?