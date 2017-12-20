We can't keep 'forking out money': Landry on CQUni cut

The LNP has defended its move to cut funding to universities.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has defended the government's tough decision on university fees, saying it can't keep "forking out money”.

However, CQUniversity vice-chancellor Professor Scott Bowman has said the cuts will mean no growth for the institution and would keep regional universities well behind their city counterparts.

On Monday, Professor Bowman criticised the Federal Government's two-year freeze on the Commonwealth Grant Scheme payments to universities and a cap on funding for student places.

Ms Landry yesterday refuted the claims.

"The claim that this funding change will 'bring to a screeching halt' our university's ability to hire and educate are frankly over-blown,” she said.

"There actually hasn't been any cuts to the university funding. They are pausing it for a couple of years.

"Funding for university teaching and learning has increased by 71 per cent since 2009, more than twice the rate of growth in the economy.

"The government obviously has to get the budget under control and right across the board there have been issues with that and we've got to get the debt under control.”

Much of the debt Ms Landry hoped this budget would tackle was the "tens of billions of dollars” of HECS debts which "have never (been) paid back”.

"So we do have to get a bit tougher with that because the government just can't keep forking out money,” she said.

"Unfortunately, there has to be tightening across the board.”

Ms Landry said the government was not capping the number of Common- wealth Supported Places a university could provide.

"Universities can continue to enrol as many students as they wish,” she said.

"Our focus is on ensuring funding for higher education is sustainable for future generations.

"We understand the barriers many regional and rural Australians face in accessing higher education.

"That's why our plan will see record support being delivered for regional higher education, including $15 million funding and support for up to eight regional study hubs and $285 million over four years to support the costs of educating students in regional areas.”

The funding was increased by 70 per cent in 2009, a move Senator Matt Canavan yesterday labelled "clearly unsustainable”.

"We've had to get that under control,” Mr Canavan said.

"We've tried a number of times to get university funding on a more sustainable footing.”

He said when the LNP came to government it proposed a reform "to allow universities to recover from students themselves” which was blocked in the Senate.

"Earlier this year, we proposed instead an efficiency dividend on universities at 2.5 per cent,” he said. "Universities Australia has opposed that, and Scott Bowman's a member of the board of Universities Australia.

"So, we've had to look for different ideas and solutions here.

"Last year it was proposed slowing the growth by $3.5 billion. That's been reduced to $2.2 billion in yesterday's statement.

"We recognise this is a tough change for univer- sities, but it is the decision we do need to make to make sure that our well-funded universities are sustainable into the long term and students can continue to access universities at low or no cost in years to come.”

Mr Canavan said the cut would give "universities the flexibility to respond to how these funding changes affect them”.

"We're not telling universities how to run their campuses,” he said.

"We've set a broad envelope of funding that they then can make decisions on a range of issues and costs as they occur.”

Prof Bowman yesterday said despite the government planning to cut funding for "a long time”, "the nature of those cuts were never discussed”.

"That initial cut for us was about 2.5 per cent; the one they're putting through - for us, because we're a successful, growing university - will be closer to 5 or 6 per cent for next year,” he said.

"We've put in the programs and the facilities, so we have got good growth and it's not just the good growth in Central Queensland.

"We've actually become the national regional university based in Rockhampton and because we've done that... we're the ones that are going to be penalised the most.”

Prof Bowman said the university would not cut staff, but new employment opportunities would come to a "screeching halt”.

"We've seen good employment outcomes at the university. You won't see the increase in staffing numbers,” he said.

For students, the cuts mean the government will not help pay study fees.

"Around about 30 to 40 per cent of the money we get as a university comes from the student (from the HECS loan),” Prof Bowman said.

"The government pays around about 60 per cent. What the government is saying as of next year is 'we're not going to pay anything for those increased students'.

"In Rockhampton in 2009, you couldn't find allied health workers and things were frozen and then they took the freeze off.

"Suddenly we put in courses for physiotherapy, OT, podiatry and radiography because there was a real need... and they all went off and got jobs... but now we're going back to that frozen time again.”

Prof Bowman said the government had supported plans to bring in programs and equipment and build facilities, but had pulled funding without warning.

"I've not overblown it,” he said.

"There's still things we want to do in Emerald... in agriculture and in health... now basically there's no funding for doing anything for Emerald.

"We were even looking at doing something out at Longreach.

"(The government) talks a good game about wanting to build up the regions and stop the inequality in the regions and now they've just said they're going to stop universities growing.

"One of the best ways you drive economies is educate people and give them the skills they need to drive the regions and they've just said they don't want us to grow the numbers.

"They don't want us to get up to where the cities are,” he said.