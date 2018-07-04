We could have lost the war without US servicemen

ON THIS Sunday just gone, July 1 , I was blessed to attend a service at St Christopher's Chapel in Nerimbera.

Every year they hold a service in honour of the US servicemen who fought alongside our troops during World War II.

The particular event is to remember those who camped in that area and built a chapel, a very simple structure made mainly with local rocks and such. It has the names of US servicemen who won sporting events as they waited for defence roles, written along the ceiling supports, which gives it a homely personal touch.

As I sat there I wondered about how different our lives would have been had it not been the US serviceman who stopped the Japanese invasion in 1942.

As we look to our future and puzzle whether we are male or female, and how anyone who objects to Sharia Law is referred to as a racist, I wonder do we really understand how much the US soldier did for us.

Sadly I have to say, I don't think we do.

Do we celebrate with a holiday for our lives being saved from Japanese invasion? No, it just seems to pass by without any fanfare at all, sadly that seems the case.

The service is a Livingstone Shire Council gift to the US and I am sure greatly appreciated.

Deputy Mayor Hutton, Cr Wyatt, Cr Kelly and Cr Mather as well as Cr Neil Fisher of Rockhampton attended, giving strong support.

Also the Rev Mike Donaldson, himself a chaplain of many overseas tours of duty for Queen and country addressed us all with the conviction of a man who does understand the need to love our enemy whilst honouring the effort needed to keep him at bay.

Doug Belot

Yeppoon