'We demand better': Family's heartache as Jenny couldn't be saved

Jenny Parkes lost her battle with pancreatic cancer nine months after a shock diagnosis.

A PAIN in her upper abdomen was the only sign a silent, "cruel and fast" killer was living within Jenny Parkes.

Nine months and 21 days was the exact amount of time the mother, grandmother and wife would spend with her family following a shock, ultimately terminal diagnosis.

On July 8, the Rockhampton woman succumbed to pancreatic cancer, a "horrific disease" with a "dismal survival rate".

Speaking through his tears, a grieving Kerry Parkes recalled the moments he realised time with his wife would soon come to an end.

"Jenny didn't have any of the normal symptoms," Kerry said yesterday, ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day today.

While caravanning out west, Jenny developed a cough; it wasn't a symptom, but it would lead doctors to discover she had reached stage 4 of the disease, which carries a seven per cent survival rate past five years.

Kerry Parkes lost his wife, Jenny, to pancreatic cancer recently and is raising awareness of the disease. Allan Reinikka ROK141117aparkes2

"It led to a bit of pain under her ribs which she thought was a stitch from the cough," Kerry said.

Jenny had an X-ray and an ultrasound, which revealed an abnormality and doctors wouldn't let her leave.

"That was a Friday, we went to see a doctor on Friday he said it's very bad, you've got this cancer and you have to go to Brisbane.

"He was trying to fly us Saturday night... we ended up flying to Brisbane on Monday... they did the biopsy and that was it.

"No surgeon was involved, they said it was too far gone.

"Went to the oncology ... Our lives changed that quick."

Today, still grieving, Kerry Parkes will get behind the wheel of his 4WD, specially sign-wrapped with the pancreatic awareness logo.

His daughter Phoebe's violet hair matches.

Both aim to "demand better"; to advocate for more research and support.

Phoebe Waldron dyes her hair purple in support of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day after losing her mum to the disease. She is pictured here with her daughter.

"I still can't believe the last 18 months happened to our family," Phoebe said of her mother's battle.

"To receive any cancer diagnosis is shattering - to receive one and be told that there is no hope and you will be lucky to see out three months is traumatising beyond words.

"My mum was so brave.

"She fought for more time with the kids.

"Chemo meant she didn't get to see them as much as she should've due to immune system weakness and the kids always carrying colds.

"It was s--- beyond belief. Cruel and fast."

Jenny was given three to four months' life expectancy, she lived double that.

"With chemo she was given some additional time, but limited quality, and fought it to 10 months to be with us," Phoebe said.

Had the disease been detected earlier, the outcome may not have been so devastating.

It is Kerry and Phoebe's hope they are able to start the conversation about pancreatic cancer, which they believe is often overlooked in public awareness campaigns and funding.

Emerald Cut Loose hairdressers donated their time and resources to dye Phoebe Waldron's hair purple in support of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day after she lost her mum to the disease.

"The only symptom my mum had was upper abdominal pain and this was only one, two weeks prior to diagnosis," Phoebe said.

"There is no screening or early detection test for this cancer.

"It kills most of its victims within the first year of diagnosis, many get only months, some get only weeks."

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day (WPCD).

With one of the lowest survival rates of all major cancers, pancreatic cancer statistics have not changed significantly in over 40 years, but you can make a difference.

Kerry said they couldn't save Jenny, but it is his hope at least one person gets the message and recognises the early warning signs.

If we can help one person to be able to find out there's something wrong in that area, they can get help and possibly a longer lifespan," Kerry said.

Today's drive is the first of many Kerry will make as he takes his pancreatic cancer awareness campaign as far as his vehicle will allow.

"The wrap will stay there until it disintegrates... I'm not taking it off," he said.

KNOW THE SIGNS: Pancreatic Cancer

Up to 2823 will die from the disease

Only 7% chance of surviving past 5 years

Symptoms may include: