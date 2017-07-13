'We deserve better': Town outraged by 'appalling' road

THE town may be small, but Councillor Ellen Smith belives Bouldercombe residents deserve better than the "patchwork" road they've been left with.

Speaking as a resident on behalf of the community, Cr Smith said the Burnett Hwy running through Bouldercombe had been left in a sorry state following June roadworks.

She penned a letter to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey about the state of the road on behalf of residents she said were left enraged by the rough and patchy condition of the road.

In the letter, Cr Smith said the community was disgusted by the "appalling state" of the road.

"This has been left in this 'patchwork' state while thousands of cars have traversed it for the past two, nearly three weeks," she wrote.

"We don't have to be engineers to see all the potholes that are forming while we are waiting in hope for the top coat of bitumen to be laid.

"We then wonder how long this atrocious job is going to last before the road returns to its former state, not long, I wouldn't think.

"We dread to think what state it will be in when the Carbine Mt Morgan project commences with 30 heavy loaded trucks a day using this highway. That makes 60 truck movements, plus something like 179 truck movements that occur now.

"My community feel very let down by the Main Roads department and are demanding answers."

Cr Smith told The Morning Bulletin the roadworks were rushed and many residents felt the road was now in a worse state than before the works.

"We don't feel it's good enough to have a road like that in our town," she said.

"We feel like we deserve better."

A spokesperson from Transport and Main Roads yesterday responded to Cr Smith's concerns.

"Transport and Main Roads started a $1.2 million project in May this year to widen and reconstruct about 2km of the Burnett Hwy through Bouldercombe," they said.

"This will widen the highway from 8m to 9m and reconstruct rough sections of highway to accommodate traffic requirements including those of heavy vehicles.

"The Burnett Hwy surface in place is a temporary finish, which allowed roadwork speed restrictions to be lifted and keep highway traffic flowing, ahead of the final surfacing being completed between July 17-21, weather permitting."