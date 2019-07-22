Menu
Southern Suburbs goalie Matthew Olive in the thick of the action in the CQ League game against Meteors on Saturday.
Hockey

'We didn't have our best game but we stayed composed'

Pam McKay
by
22nd Jul 2019 3:23 PM
HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs A-grade men scored a confidence boosting 4-2 win over Meteors at the weekend.

It is the first time this season that Souths have beaten the Gladstone side, who they will meet in the CQ League semi-final in a fortnight.

Captain Nathan Christensen said while it was a fairly even contest, he felt his team was always in control.

Souths scored first through Steven Snell and were never headed.

Snell slotted a second and Nat Druery and Robert Petersen completed the scoring.

"We didn't have our best game but we stayed composed and did what we needed to do to get the result,” Christensen said.

"We hadn't beaten Meteors this year so getting that win will help the mindset a bit heading into the finals.”

Souths will now face competition leaders and reigning champions Wanderers this Saturday in the last game of the regular season.

Christensen said that would be a good gauge for Souths.

"I'm always confident against Wanderers, especially if we have a full team,” he said.

"We have the team to beat them; we've just got to stay focused and do our job and not worry about them.

"We need to play our game.”

RESULTS

  • A1 men: Wanderers 10 (Regan Weatherhead 4, Lachlan Wilson 3, Andrew Landsberg, Cooper Johnson, Clayton Evans) d Sparks 2 (Alex Jeynes, Fabio Kleynhans), Southern Suburbs 4 (Steven Snell 2, Nat Druery, Robert Petersen) d Meteors 2 (Jordyn Wilson, David Smith), Frenchville Rovers 4 (Jackson Fraser 3, Adam Bunn) d Park Avenue Brothers 0.
  • A1 women: Frenchville Rovers 1(Megan Brighton) drew with Park Avenue Brothers 1 (Ciaran Munro), Wanderers 1 (Cassidy Knuth) d Sparks 0, Meteors 5 (Carol Jones 2, Brooke Hanson 2, Sue Rayner) d Gladstone Souths 0
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

