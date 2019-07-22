Southern Suburbs goalie Matthew Olive in the thick of the action in the CQ League game against Meteors on Saturday.

Southern Suburbs goalie Matthew Olive in the thick of the action in the CQ League game against Meteors on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK200719ahockey2

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs A-grade men scored a confidence boosting 4-2 win over Meteors at the weekend.

It is the first time this season that Souths have beaten the Gladstone side, who they will meet in the CQ League semi-final in a fortnight.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Captain Nathan Christensen said while it was a fairly even contest, he felt his team was always in control.

Souths scored first through Steven Snell and were never headed.

Snell slotted a second and Nat Druery and Robert Petersen completed the scoring.

"We didn't have our best game but we stayed composed and did what we needed to do to get the result,” Christensen said.

"We hadn't beaten Meteors this year so getting that win will help the mindset a bit heading into the finals.”

READ: Full steam ahead at Kalka Shades in countdown to Oceania Cup

READ: Five Rocky brothers to take field together for first time

READ: Rocky sports team breaks 18-year drought

Souths will now face competition leaders and reigning champions Wanderers this Saturday in the last game of the regular season.

Christensen said that would be a good gauge for Souths.

"I'm always confident against Wanderers, especially if we have a full team,” he said.

"We have the team to beat them; we've just got to stay focused and do our job and not worry about them.

"We need to play our game.”

RESULTS