'We had to swim two hours after bogging our car'

A family got bogged at Alligator Creek, when the tide rushed in and they had to swim to safety. Simon Bool/Facebook

A FAMILY who got bogged at Alligator Creek were forced to swim and walk two hours to safety after the tide started rushing in, abandoning their belongings and their drowning car.

A Sarina mum, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of more public "whiplash", recalled the ordeal she went through Monday night with her mum and other family members in tow.

"My mum went up for a drive, she got bogged and we called a friend in to help... they came to help couldn't get it out," she said.

"Then we called my mum's cousin to help and he hooked up truck straps to tow and as the strap snapped the front of his car dug in and got bogged too."

The bogged car being towed by a boat at Alligator Creek. Facebook

She said their friends headed off to find some more help but then the family quickly realised the tide was coming in and they were running out of time.

"We realised we couldn't get the two cars out so we grabbed what we could and left and as we were waking up the tide starting coming in and we had to swim and walk about two hours to get to safety," she said.

"The tide came in so fast we had no choice but to swim."

She said if it wasn't for her cousins, they "wouldn't have made it through the current of the tides swimming" as the creek is very strong and it was beginning to get dark.

The Sarina mum said she had "copped so much whiplash" from the public after getting bogged, but they had driven the beach before in four-wheel-drives.

"We drive there a bit, trucks go up further sometimes... we understand yes it was a mistake but we can't change what's happened," she said.

Now, the family who came to the rescue of the first has started a Gofundme page to raise money as they had no insurance to replace the drowned car.

"The owner of the vehicle helped seven other people swim and walk two hours to safety and made sure no one was left behind or hurt," the creator of the Gofundme page posted.

"Now they have lost there belongings and car saving others they now have no car and have 2 child to transport around and have no insurance and have lost car seats and would really appreciate any help for these guys as they didn't have to help the other family but still jumped in and did."