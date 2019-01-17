Menu
Volunteers in Policing Neil Harvey, Greta Brady and Michael Burke
'We have a great time': Police need more volunteers

Jack Evans
17th Jan 2019 7:53 AM
FORMER public servant Greta Brady realised soon after retiring that she couldn't sit still, so she set out to find something to keep her busy.

That is when she discovered the Volunteers in Policing program, which has kept her busy for the past 10 years.

"I saw an ad in the paper and I decided it would be a good thing to do,” she said,

"I applied and I was accepted and then I went off for a couple of days of training.”

Ms Brady assured prospective volunteers they are not expected to undergo the same strenuous training as police officers.

"The two days involved being made aware of our position in the community and just general advice,” she said.

Ms Brady has cherished her time as a VIP and said the comradeship amongst members has been profound.

"A standout for me has been how well we all get along,” she said.

"We have a great time and we enjoy what we do.”

Rockhampton Police are now looking to get more people involved in the program.

Senior Sergeant Ashley Hull believes more VIP members will improve service delivery in a range of areas, including crime prevention and customer service.

"We're asking anyone from the community who think they have the right stuff to join up,” he said.

"The type of work they do is based around community education, visiting victims of crime and promoting some of our crime prevention messages.

"One of the most important jobs our VIPs do is visits to victims of crime and giving them advice around their security and their safety, especially elderly people as they are more vulnerable victims of crime”.

Member numbers have dropped in recent years, prompting Rockhampton Police to reach out for more support and Senior Sergeant Hull said the small and flexible engagement hours make the program accessible for many.

"We have some spaces available for more volunteers and we're probably looking for four or five more,” he said.

"We hope volunteers are able to do at least four to 16 hours a week but we certainly don't hold people to that.”

Anyone is able to join the VIP program providing they are over 18 years old and able to pass a police check.

