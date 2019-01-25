'We have a passion and we want to help people'

Tracey Charles, David Grundy and Raylene Baulch were among those honoured at the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Australia Day Achievement Awards.

Michelle Gately

WHILE her hometown was facing a potentially catastrophic fire, Tracey Charles was in Mackay supporting dozens of Rural Fire Service volunteers facing another bushfire emergency.

It's this experience, of trying to save Eungella homes while fearing she could lose her own that Ms Charles pinpoints as one of the most challenging in her 19 years with the State Emergency Service (SES) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

The only other experience that was equally challenging was in 2009, when severe bushfires threatened homes in north Rockhampton.

With the help of family and friends, Ms Charles' daughter and horses were evacuated from their Gracemere property.

Ms Charles was honoured for her 19 years with a National Medal presented at the QFES Australia Day Achievement Awards today.

She started as an SES volunteer and then moved into training other volunteers, a role she loved and wanted to continue with QFES.

"I like supporting community because eventually you get the acknowledgement back or you get the 'thank you's back and it's lovely to get that back from the community,” Ms Charles said.

"Also, I think that's just my personality ... to make sure everybody is safe and do the best I can for them.”

"It's nice to know you're appreciated.”

Ms Charles has inspired her son, daughter, and husband to follow in her footsteps with similar volunteer roles with SES and auxiliary fire fighting services.

"We're a combined emergency services now so we're all sharing what we learn,” she said.

Rockhampton Station Officer David Grundy was also recognised for his role as a QFES officer of 11 years.

Mr Grundy's father was an ambulance officer, so he grew up seeing the emergency services lifestyle but knew it wasn't a path he wanted to directly follow.

After taking a 'normal' job, Mr Gundy was craving something more than the nine to five and turned to firefighting.

"Firefighting is piratical, it's hands on, and that's me” he said.

Now Mr Grundy trains firefighters throughout the region and said one of the most rewarding aspects of the job was seeing the achievement of officers who have had to work hard to complete the rigorous training and join the service.

"It's a big effort to get into the job to start with. There's a lot of pre-work, a lot of testing, a lot of assessments just to get into the job,” he said.

"I knew it took me a while to get into the job and I also acknowledge the ones who have a hard time getting into the job because it's a great accomplishment to go through all the testing and assessments and then get the job.”

In terms of work environment, Mr Grundy said the fire service created exceptional bonds between colleagues.

"In a normal job, you work with your co-workers and that's it,” he said.

"For the fire service, once you have four people on a truck that is your work group, you work together, you eat together, you rely on each other to get the job done. It is a big team environment.”

On the other side of that team environment is Raylene Baulch, who works as a regional support officer for QFES and volunteers with the Stanwell Rural Fire Brigade.

She was honoured for her dedication and commitment to volunteers in the region.

For Ms Baulch, each day at work is about helping those volunteers help the community which she said was a rewarding and privileged role.

"I would hope that one day if I needed that help, there would be someone there to do that for me,” she said.

"We have a passion and we want to help people and we want to make a difference.”