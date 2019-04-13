‘We have broken up’: MAFS couple split

Controversial Married At First Sight couple Dan Webb and Jessika Power have broken up, the single dad has confirmed in an explosive interview slamming the reality TV villain.

The 35-year-old didn't hold back in a video interview published by Yahoo Lifestyle on Friday evening, in which he said he has feelings of "regret about ever meeting Jess" - ouch.

Dan's interview contradicts claims made by Jess earlier this week that the two were "working through" their issues after fighting their way through a live interview on Talking Married on Monday.

"Me and Jess have split, let's get that straight. We have broken up," Dan said on Friday.

"There's allegations coming out that we're still together. She's saying we're still together. We are not together."

MAFS' Jessika and Dan are done

Dan explained the couple's relationship had come under strain after watching the reunion commitment ceremony, in which Jess was exposed for propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

Dan said the pair had "trust issues" throughout their relationship and reliving the reunion had reminded him "why I broke up with her at the start".

Jess previously told news.com.au she and Dan had broken up briefly after filming the reunion episodes in January.

Their split comes after their reunited front in recent weeks

Then as the pair were set to appear on Talking Married earlier this week, Dan said he asked Jess to confirm whether she and Nic had ever hooked up - and all hell broke loose, with their awkward bickering going viral.

"So after Talking Married, as soon as the cameras cut, Jess stormed off. She was pretty broken. She was very upset," Dan said.

Dan claimed she and him then had a conversation in which he said their relationship was "toxic" and they would be better going their separate ways.

He said he had a "a lot of regret" over how he behaved on MAFS, which saw Dan cheat on his "wife" Tamara Joy with Jess.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb met after cheating on their respective MAFS partners

In an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday Jess said her and Dan's relationship was on "shaky" ground but they were "working through a lot of things".

"I feel humiliated with the way that he spoke to me on Talking Married," Jess said on KIIS FM. "I'm a little bit hurt, Dan's a little bit hurt."

The day before that her and Dan's relationship was dealt another blow when a woman named Hannah told Kyle and Jackie O that Dan hit on her and kissed her on a night out two months ago when he was in a relationship with Jess.

But addressing the allegation during her interview with Kyle and Jackie O Show Jess said: "He (Dan) says it's not true. I just don't see him doing that.

"People are throwing around cheating allegations on my end and on his end, and I just think, 'Why would we put ourselves through so much effort and all this emotional stress to just cheat on each other?'"

Jess and Dan's relationship has been nothing short of controversial, with their romance beginning in secret after they met at one of the MAFS dinner parties.

Jess was unhappy in her "marriage" to Mick Gould while Dan was fresh to the experiment as an intruder alongside "wife" Tamara.

They carried on their affair in secret for weeks before coming clean at the last commitment ceremony, in which the experts controversially decided to let them re-enter the show as a new couple.

But despite their new relationship both Dan and Jess declared their feelings for each other in the vow renewal ceremony.

"I am so wholeheartedly, head over heels, unconditionally in love with you," Jess told Dan. "I will always be blessed so long as I have you in my life."

Dan told Jess he was prepared to give their relationship a go despite being unhappy with how their romance began.

"Life's too short to hide how you feel. I came here to fall in love and hope to have someone to take home and introduce to my son as my girl. I found that girl in you," he said.

But despite their happy ending the couple faced a backlash over their affair from viewers, with both Dan and Jess since claiming they were pressured by producers to keep their relationship a secret.

"When the affair did start with Jess there was ways where I would have loved to have gone about it differently but was persuaded to do something different, if that makes sense," Dan claimed in an interview with Hit 103.5 last month.

"I would have liked to have said something obviously straight away, like when the affair started, rather than drag it out - that was definitely something that went against my character."