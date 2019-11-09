1 dead, two missing, 100 homes razed in firestorm

One person is dead, two missing, 30 injured and at least 100 homes have been destroyed in northern NSW as devastating bushfires wreak havoc in the region.

The bleak news comes less than 24 hours after unprecedented conditions stretched firefighters battling the blazes on Friday.

"Firefighters have located the remains of a person in a vehicle at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes," the NSW Rural Fire Service tweeted. Two people remain unaccounted for. More than 30 people have been injured."

Terrifying...A resident surrounded by devastation in Rainbow Flat. Picture: Jeremy Piper

There were still 77 bush or grass fires burning in NSW with 42 uncontained, the fire service said.

It has urged people affected by the fires on the north coast and northern NSW areas or knowing someone who is to register with the Red Cross. Earlier, there were reports of people trapped in their homes.

The RFS previously said that many people have called for help but the size and speed of the fires means they can't get to everyone Aerial footage showed "widespread" property damage and destruction as more than 80 fires burned at midnight on Friday night.

There are more than to 1200 firefighters and 70 aircraft battling the blazes after reinforcements have arrived from Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.

Thousands of residents in the state's north were forced to flee for their lives, and multiple buildings, including a school at Bobin, in the northwest, are believed to have been destroyed.

There are reports residents may have become trapped in a number of locations, with firefighters unable to reach them in time.

Last night there were fears of a fatality at Rainbow Flat, with homes being checked by emergency services.

More than 1000 firefighters and 70 aircraft battled in extreme conditions at Port Macquarie, Nambucca, Kempsey and Clarence Valley, further north at Tenterfield and Armidale, and in the Blue Mountains yesterday. The fires were visible from space by NASA's satellites.

A weekend cool change is due to help firefighters but fire authorities warned the danger was not

#SuomiNPP captured this image today of dramatic smoke from bush fires in New South Wales, Australia. These fires are introducing large amounts of smoke particles into the atmosphere, as seen in the 2nd S-NPP image. According to @NSWRFS, 45 of the 82 fires are not yet contained. pic.twitter.com/LeRvqrv9Az — Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) (@JPSSProgram) 8 November 2019

The blazes were so intense and dangerous the NSW Rural Fire Service yesterday issued a warning to the public to avoid being caught in the open because the bushfires were creating their own weather system. "Some are creating their own weather conditions and pyrocumulous clouds are developing," the NSW RFS said. "These are extremely dangerous."

Pyrocumulous clouds can produce dry lightning.

Nineteen schools on the mid-north and north coast were forced to close yesterday, and motorists were stranded as the Pacific Highway was shut down in both directions between Taree and Bulahdelah and at Port Macquarie.

The view down Crown St in Harrington, looking down towards Murray St, where there is a serious threat to property. Picture: Supplied

Towns, including Port Macquarie and Grafton, were bathed in an eerie red as the huge fires threatened homes. "We have never had this many fires at emergency level," RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Mr Fitzsimmons said very dry air, wind gusts of up to 80km an hour and low humidity had come on top of dry vegetation because of the drought. "We cannot overstate the flammability of the fuel given the current drought," he said.

Firefighters are bracing for another difficult day as winds across NSW ramp up. Picture Nathan Edwards

He added that usually spot fires - caused by embers flying ahead of a fire front - would be 4km ahead but yesterday they were flying ahead by between six and 12km. "So you get this exponential rapid spread of the main fire front moving across the landscape," he said.

The RFS last night said they weren't able to help everyone who called because of the "magnitude and speed of the fires".

There is no rain forecast for the next week and temperatures are expected to remain in the high 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures are cooler than yesterday, with Port Macquarie forecast to reach 24C.

Exhausted fire crews put out spot fires at Rainbow Flat last night. Picture: Jeremy Piper

This home was completely destroyed by the firestorm last night. Picture: Jeremy Piper