READY TO RUMBLE: St Brendan's College First XIII indigenous team members (from left) Mauga Nona from Badu Island, Laish Salam from Mossman in North Queensland, and Jett Hill from Katherine in the Northern Territory are primed for tomorrow's showdown with Marsden State High School. NICOLE DENDLE

RUGBY LEAGUE: "D” will be key.

That is the message St Brendan's coach Terry Hansen has been reinforcing with his troops in the lead-up to today's state semi-final of the GIO Schoolboy Cup.

St Brendan's will take on Marsden State High at 1pm at Brisbane's Langlands Park.

The victor will advance to the state final to meet the winner of the other semi between Kirwan and Wavell.

Hansen said Marsden would be riding high after edging the highly fancied Palm Beach Currumbin 23-22 in the Queensland Northern Conference semi.

"It's going to be tough but we'll just go down there and do what we do and give it our best shot,” he said.

"I've watched a bit of vision on Marsden and I've picked out a few things where we might be able to exploit them.”

Hansen said Brendan's would need a huge defensive effort.

"Our whole forward pack has got to be strong, our edges have got to be nice and tough and we've got to make sure we keep shutting them down,” he said.

"I think we're probably fitter than most teams.

"If we can stay in the contest early I'm hoping we may be able to do something towards the back end of the halves.

"We have to stay in the arm wrestle and take our chances when they come.”

Hansen is sweating on the fitness of halfback Peyton Jenkins, who has not played since starring in the team's narrow loss to Kirwan in the final of the Aaron Payne Cup earlier this month.

Hansen knows his boys are up for the challenge.

"We'll compete well enough. The boys are tough and they don't mind mixing it with the best of them.

"On Wednesday, I'll just be telling the boys how important it is to keep turning up for each other, to give it your best shot and don't leave anything out there.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity, it might never come again so you've got to make the most of it.”