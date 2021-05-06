Moranbah Hospital repairs begin after damage complaints

The voice of one unhappy patient, who stayed overnight at the "crumbling" regional hospital, has been enough to spark government action.

Hospital authorities revealed on Wednesday that works had started to repair damage to walls and other areas of Moranbah Hospital.

A spokesman for Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said while the damage was only aesthetic and not structural, Mackay Hospital and Health Service was taking action.

"Mackay HHS is pursuing remedial works and quotes and building inspections are in progress," he said.

"Moranbah Hospital is a safe facility and we expect the HHS to work to maintain the facility for the benefit of patients, staff and visitors."

Mackay HHS Chief Executive Lisa Davies Jones said remedial work to repair termite damage started this week.

"We have been aware of an issue with termites in several areas of the hospital for some time and always acted quickly to have these treated," she said.

"Unfortunately, termites can return so now it is a process to determine how they are entering the building.

"Part of the work this week is thermal imaging of the building to ensure there are no unseen affected areas.

"We will also be lifting concrete pavers around the hospital to see if there are any entry sites."

Damage photographed by a patient at the Moranbah Hospital on April 27, 2021.

The action comes after one patient shared "horrifying" photos inside the facility to Facebook while admitting that she didn't feel safe surrounded by cracked walls and ceilings.

Ms Davies Jones said the door frame area shown in one of the photos was previously treated for termites and while not attractive, it was not a site where termites were active.

"The health service has been working for some months now to procure a contractor for this remedial work - it's not the case we have been ignoring the problem," she said.

"We have already received one quote for the remedial work and expect to receive a second one shortly.

"A structural engineer has previously assessed the hospital and assures us it is structurally safe for patients, visitors and staff."

Ms Davies Jones said pest and termite inspections and preventative treatments were carried out at the region's hospitals and healthcare facilities every six months.

"The Mackay Hospital and Health Service is committed to ensuring our communities continue to have access to quality healthcare services and facilities," she said.

"We have received $500,000 from the State Government to develop a detailed business case to explore the potential scope for a redevelopment project at Moranbah Hospital."

