'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

TWO people were inside a Rockhampton home when flames began to engulf the structure last night.

A nearby resident reports she and her husband were watching television when they heard "a few explosions” and smelt smoke.

"So we ran outside to see what was going on,” she said.

At that time, three fire crews were arriving on scene at the two-storey, brick and timber home on the corner of Denison and North streets just before 9pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) spokesman said while en route, firefighters were told two people were in the house when the fire started.

He advised they were out of the house when emergency services arrived.

The resident believes a mother of two and her father live in the home.

"It looks like the top floor had been engulfed in flames,” the spokesman said.

"It looks like the fire itself had taken hold fairly well... it didn't cause the extent of damage where they were left out of the house or major structural damage.”

"We got onto it quite quickly.”

Ergon were called to isolate the power while firefighters battled the blaze, which was under control about 9.05pm.

Police and paramedics arrived just before 9pm, and report no one required transport to hospital.

They remained on scene to assist firefighters, which the QFES spokesman explained is typical of house fires to ensure personnel do not suffer stress or heat exhaustion.

Firefighters completed a search of both levels to find no evidence of the fire spreading throughout the house.

They completed a secondary search before dampening down hot spots and embers burning at the scene.

Firefighters searched the ceiling to make sure the fire hadn't got into the walls or the roof void, and Ergon shut down the power by 9.30pm.

At 9.35pm the QFES reported the fire was extinguished, and atmospheric readings confirmed there was no toxic gas or smoke.

They remained on scene until 10.30pm to ensure there were no more flare ups, before handing the property back to the occupants.

The spokesman could not confirm the cause, but said police did not intend to investigate the blaze.