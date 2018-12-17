'We just look to the skies and hope for a really good fall'

GAME CHANGE: Central Queensland cricket reps (from left) Jhett Page, Jayden Gardner, Austin Kasperowicz, Riley McDonald, Willem Lloyd and Zac Jotyce get set for a game of laser tag at Rocky Bowl and Leisure after the opening day of the state under-12 championships was cancelled due to wet weather yesterday.

THE heavens opened across Central Queensland over the weekend, drenching the region in much prayed for rain thanks to the influence of ex tropical cyclone Owen.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the heaviest rainfall in Capricornia in the 24 hours to 9am Monday was around Byfield.

Samuel Hill recorded around 165mm, while Byfield recorded 139mm.

But farmers out west weren't so lucky with Emerald recording 5mm and Rolleston missing out altogether.

Emerald farmer and grazier Donna Fairweather (pictured right), who owns properties near Gindi, Rolleston and Bauhinia Downs, said they were disappointed by the rainfall recorded on their properties over the weekend.

Mrs Fairweather said she recorded 10mm at her property at Gindi and only 5mm at her property at Rolleston.

"We are really disappointed because there were such high hopes we would receive some good rain, but Owen didn't deliver this time,” she said.

"We are a little bit of a shadow out here at the moment. We hope there will be a change coming soon that gives general rain to everybody.”

Mrs Fairweather said she had her hopes set on some "good soaking rain” so she could plant some summer crops, mostly consisting of sorghum as well as organic grain.

"We are looking forward to being able to plant some summer crops after a really light, lean winter crop season,” she said.

"We were able to grow some crops during the winter, but we have got a lot of cultivation waiting now to be planted, so we are building up a soil profile of moisture ready for summer crops.

"It's still early days, there are lots of windows for planting summer crops yet, we just look to the skies now and hope for a really good fall.

"It would set all grain growers up to be able to put summer crop in and it would be perfect timing for graziers to build up some grass and feed.”

Overall, Central Queensland copped some good rainfall from the ex tropical cyclone during the 24 hours after 9am Sunday, with Yeppoon recording 55mm, Rockhampton 44mm, Clermont 34mm, Gladstone 25mm, Blackwater 19mm and Biloela 3.8mm.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said ex tropical cyclone Owen was currently sitting out to sea, northeast of Sarina, as a low-pressure system.

"It's not expected to do anything much to the coast given now it has moved out to sea,” he said.

"In terms of shower activity, given it is now fairly offshore there shouldn't be too much in the way of heavy rainfall anymore.

"There's a chance of a possible shower over the next couple of days, with maybe the chance of a thunderstorm, but nothing significant.”

Mr Clark also reported it was unlikely the ex tropical cyclone would reform, stating there was only a 5 per cent chance of that happening tomorrow or Wednesday.

"We are really not expecting it to redevelop at all now,” he said.

"Basically, the environment has become unfavourable.

"The low-pressure system will probably linger around for a few days out to sea. We are not expecting any significant impacts from that on land.”

With the rain all but over, we can now expect the return of hot summer days, with high 30C's predicted from Thursday to Saturday for Rockhampton.