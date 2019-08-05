IN FORM: Bluebirds' Blake Penfold scored twice in his team's 4-2 win over Southside on Saturday night.

IN FORM: Bluebirds' Blake Penfold scored twice in his team's 4-2 win over Southside on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK030819asoccer2

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United have three games left to secure third place and a home semi-final in the CQ Premier League.

They scored a 4-2 win over Southside United on Saturday but remain three points behind third-placed Clinton after they beat Frenchville 2-1 in their Round 19 fixture.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Gary Skinner-coached Bluebirds are now preparing to take on competition frontrunners Capricorn Coast on Wednesday night.

They have a bye on Saturday, play Nerimbera in another catch-up game and then Clinton in the last round of the regular season.

Skinner said the team was focused on overtaking Clinton and grabbing that all-important third spot.

"We've got the opportunity to get the points to get to third if we win all our games,” he said.

"The game against Cap Coast is going to be a big one for us. We need to get points from that game to keep our dream of finishing third alive.

"Cap Coast are the form team of the competition and they've led from the start.

Southside United goalkeeper Ty Allsop launches into action. Allan Reinikka ROK030819asoccer1

"We know we've got to play our best football to beat them and normally when we play them we do that.

"We'll be gunning for the three points, that's for sure.”

Skinner was impressed at the way his players did not panic despite being behind for a good part of Saturday's game against Southside.

Young guns Blake Penfold and Sam Skinner starred in the win, both scoring a brace in the second half.

"We were dominating the position on the park but when they got forward and put us under a bit of pressure in our back four they were dangerous,” Skinner said.

"We had to make sure we didn't panic and that we didn't throw too many players forward to get the goals back.

"We felt comfortable through the game that we could get the goals back, it was just a matter of remaining patient enough for that to happen.

"We just kept playing to our game plan... and we were confident that sooner or later we would get the goals and get the points.”

CQ PREMIER LEAGUE LADDER

Capricorn Coast 38

Frenchville 31

Clinton 27

Bluebirds United 24

Central 16

Nerimbera 13

Southside United 1