'We like the new direction of the club': Capras' sponsor

Capras CEO Peter White:
RUGBY LEAGUE: The long-running partnership between the Central Queensland Capras and the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras will continue in 2018.

Capras' CEO Peter White has just announced that the Rockhampton Leagues Club will return for its 19th year as the Capras' major sponsor.

"We believe it is the longest-standing major sponsorship in the Intrust Super Cup competition, and one that should be celebrated,” he said.

"There is no doubt that the Rockhampton Leagues Club is synonymous with the Capras club and it is through this continued support that the Capras have been able to survive for almost 20 years.

"The Rockhampton Leagues club is one of the major financial contributors to local sport and non-for-profit organisations annually and we are very grateful to be one of the major beneficiaries of this generous support.”

Rockhampton Leagues Club general manager Danny Finch said the club was proud to be part of the CQ community and to continue its long-standing association with the Capras.

"We are fully aware in what direction the Capras are heading and we are very pleased to support the club in their aim to create pathways and opportunities for our local players, embrace our local and regional communities,” he said.

"We like the new direction the club is going and have no hesitation in supporting the club again.

"We really like the alignment of the junior Capras, the Regional Coaching Academies and the way the Capras have re-engaged with the business and general community, which includes involvement with charity groups and not-for-profit organisations.”

Mr White said the Capras would announce other major sponsorship agreements early in the New Year.

"Strong support has been secured from local businesses as well as a major multi-national company and we are really excited to share this positive news with our supporters in addition to today's announcement,” he said.

