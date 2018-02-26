We love our tourists here in Capricornia, says new data

CAPRICORNIA residents love tourists, according to new data.

Data from Tourism and Events Queensland's Social Indicators Survey 2017 has found Central Highlands, Rockhampton region and Capricorn Coast residents are significantly more likely than the average Queenslanders to agree that tourism has a positive impact on the community.

63 per cent of residents agree that tourism has a positive impact on the community, compared with 43 per cent in Queensland.

The study interviewed over 3000 residents throughout the Sunshine State, with 200 respondents in the Capricorn region.

Commonly used words from local residents about our area are "quiet, friendly, peaceful, community and great”, with many identifying Rockhampton strongly with the "Beef Capital”.

When asked about the positive impacts of tourism, 97 per cent believe that tourism has important economic benefits, creating employment and new business and 93 per cent believe that tourism brings greater cultural diversity.”

"It is very encouraging to see that 72 per cent of residents want our area to attract more tourists and 64 per cent of residents are happy to see continued growth in tourism development, with 64 per cent of residents stating they really like tourists,” Capricorn Enterprise chief executive Mary Carroll said.

"This research demonstrates a substantial 11 per cent increase in residents wanting to see more visitors here than in 2013, (61 per cent in 2013 compared to 72 per cent in 2017). This clearly demonstrates an increased awareness and acceptance in our local communities, from the Central Highlands to the Keppel Islands, that tourism is a major economic driver for our destination.

"93 per cent of residents believe that festivals and events attract visitors and 89 per cent of residents stated that tourism increases our regional profile, which are much better results than Queensland overall.”

