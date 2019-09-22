Menu
We need to draw a line in the sand over shark safety net issue

Frazer Pearce
22nd Sep 2019 2:25 PM
THE legal decision to risk human lives and the tourism industry by removing shark drum lines from our beaches is astounding and needs to be addressed with all speed.

The Federal Court made the ruling in favour of the Human Society International on the finding that there was no evidence that killing sharks protected swimmers.

Huh? Who provided the defence argument here?

That seems an incredible finding as I don't believe a swimmer has every been attacked by a shark at a drum-lined beach in Queensland.

In stark contrast, many swimmers have been attacked by sharks at beaches without protection. Is that not credible evidence?

The next evidence will be the first death at an unprotected beach.

Regardless of the bizarre situation, this dilemma can be easily fixed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has provided the solution in her sugestion that the Federal Government make changes to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Act 1975 to permit the continuation of the Shark Control Program.

That should be supported by CQ politicians including Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd who have provided a joint statement on the issue.

"We remain united in putting the safety of human life first and supporting our great tourism industry," the LNP said. "We are currently reviewing the implications of the decision and what might be the appropriate response."

Amend the Act now and stop this madness.

