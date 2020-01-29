‘We need to keep the legacy of rural shows alive’

Clermont's Lyndal Tuttle, right, was awarded 2020 Young Citizen of the Year for the Isaac region. She is pictured here as Miss Showgirl at the Clermont Show in 2019. Picture: Contributed

AFTER last year sharing her passion for keeping rural shows alive through the showgirl circuit across Queensland, Lyndal Tuttle has been recognised for the work she does for the Clermont community.

Described as a passionate and vibrant young lady who goes above and beyond for her community, she was honoured on Australia Day as Young Citizen of the Year for the Isaac region.

“It was very surprising, very humbling,” she said yesterday.

“I like where I live, so you want to make it the best you can.

“Our grandparents, parents and everyone before us set a great example of community and we want to uphold those values.

“My family is a founding family of Clermont. My grandfather was lucky to pull out a war ballot there. There’s a lot of family history.”

Miss Tuttle is actively involved in community events like the Clermont Show, Anzac Day and Smiling For Smiddy.

The 23 year old has also volunteered her time to many sporting clubs and community groups such as the Clermont RSL, Clermont Car Club, Clermont Bushpigs and has worked with disabled and aged residents.

“RSL and the Anzac Day service would be the highlight for me,” she said.

“It’s a sacred day and we get to make lunch for the veterans. One of the veterans will be 100 this year. They’re not going to be around forever so it’s so special.

Miss Tuttle was last year awarded Clermont Miss Showgirl 2019, Central Highlands Miss Showgirl 2019 and Queensland Country Life Miss Popular Showgirl 2019, representing the Isaac region at a state level.

“I want to encourage younger generations to keep the legacy of rural shows alive,” she said.

“My grandparents were involved in shows and I think it’s important to keep the legacy going.

“It’s something we get to look forward to each year. It’s about getting to showcase our passions, bringing education and awareness to the agriculture industry to show we are more than having a pet cow or sheep or horse.”

Miss Tuttle, who has just moved to a 6880-hectare property at Baralaba with her partner in recent weeks, said she loved Clermont.

“I love the people. You can live anywhere but it’s the people that make the town and the community spirit,” she said.

“We might be small but we really are mighty.”